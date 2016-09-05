How to be a Guest Blogger on 10 Popular Websites

A thought leadership program for your brand’s executives can have wide-reaching impacts on your brand. If your executives have the ability to connect with audiences genuinely​, it’s important that they share their opinions about your company’s value proposition. Beyond name recognition, implementing this type of program allows you to discuss your brand story, in your brand voice; it can also open up opportunities for speaking engagements, conference panels, and other industry-related leadership gigs. Here are actionable guidelines to submit pieces to reputable media outlets as a guest blogger, bookmark and follow it when you’re ready.

Becoming a guest blogger or contributor on a popular website is a great way to build your personal brand. Publications are always looking for new contributors and do accept guest bloggers as guest blog posting is great for search engine optimisation (SEO). However, pitching proposals and guest posting for popular websites can be time-consuming. Each website has different requirements and instructions, such as including the right backlinks in your posts. To help you save time on sorting through the requirements and gathering information, we scoured the top websites for their submission guidelines and instructions on how you can start guest blogging for these websites that you feel are a good fit for your content marketing strategy.

Here is a quick overview of the publications and how to contribute as a blogger to the website with instructions and guidelines:

Guest Blogging and Contributor Guidelines and Instructions for 10 Popular Websites

1. Forbes

Forbes.com is a high-quality website that focuses on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles.

To guest post: To be a regular contributor for guest blogging, you need to fill out this Google Docs form. The form will ask you for your LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, the concept for your “Forbes page” such as overall theme and story ideas. It will also ask why you are expert on the topic, and you will need to provide samples of your guest work.

2. Huffington Post

Huffington Post is a publication that covers news, blogs and original content about U.S. politics, entertainment, style, world news, technology, and comedy.

To guest post: According to their contact page, visit this Google Doc page to submit your guest blog post idea and your author bio. They are looking for succinct, shareable and satisfying articles that will also perform well with SEO. Here is a helpful blog post on how to become a regular contributor. If you are a current contributor to Huffington Post, read this article.

3. Fast Company

Fast Company is a popular online business publication that covers technology, ethical economics, leadership and design. It says it is written for progressive business leaders to inspire readers and users ‘to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business,” according to their About page.

To guest post: According to their guidelines for submitting articles, your articles should be well-written, have the relevant keywords in your guest post, be between 750 and 900 words and be exclusive for Fast Company. They need to be complete, search engine optimized, top-notch and unpolished articles that are intended for Fast Company’s audience. Articles should have a tone appropriate to Fast Company and be written by a person, not a PR department. They are only accepting articles for their leadership section. Articles should be submitted to Associate Editor Rich Bellis at rbellis@fastcompany.com. They don’t want pitches, abstracts, outlines, press releases, or interview offers.

4. Entrepreneur

Entrpreneur.com is a publication geared toward business owners who are starting and growing their businesses. They cover actionable information and practical tips for startups.

To guest post: To become a contributor, fill out the form on their contributor page. It is almost identical to the Forbes contributor form in that they want to know your contact information, your LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, themes, story ideas, why you are expert on the topic, and samples of your guest blog work.

5. Inc.com

Inc.com is an online publication that writes articles for small businesses. They provide entrepreneurs with advice and tools.

To contribute: Visit their contact page to learn more and under “contributing to Inc.” they say to be a regular columnist, email contributors@inc.com. They don’t clarify on what they are looking for when it comes to guest blogging but your email should follow what Forbes contributor form and Entrepreneur contributor page are looking for with submissions.

6. Business Insider

Business Insider is a business publication that covers industry topics such as financial, media and technology.

To guest post: According to their contact page, you should email contributor@businessinsider.com and mention that you're submitting for a free guest post in the subject line. You should also consider sending a final draft of your article, a proposed headline, a brief author bio, and inbound links to other articles you have published. You may want to review their authors’ page to get an idea about what other contributors are writing about. Quality content marketing is an effective SEO strategy so make sure that you submit guest blog posts that are high-quality.

7. Business2Community

Business2Community is a publication that covers breaking news and top trends in social media, digital marketing, content marketing, social selling and social business.

To guest post: To contribute, visit their become a contributor page. As a guest, you will then need to read their contributor guidelines and fill out their online application form that includes your contact information, your website, and three writing samples or guest articles that show that you know the topic and you have quality blog posts from either your own blog or other guest blogging sites.

8. Social Media Today

Social Media Today provides news, trends and best practices on social media and digital marketing.

To guest post: To become a contributor or blogger, there are two ways. You can register with the website to create blog posts that go directly to the website. They are looking for bloggers who want to provide exclusive posts that meet Social Media Today’s standards and will rank high when it comes to SEO. You can also set up your account to take in posts from the RSS feed of your blog. Social Media Today can pick from those posts to post on their blog. To learn more, visit their blogger approval and posting page.

9. Mashable

Mashable is a publication that prides itself on being the “go-to source” for technology, digital culture and entertainment content.

To guest post: To contribute write blog posts, visit their submit news page. Fill out the form on the page to submit a guest post pitch, tip or article. They will ask you what type of submission: exclusive story, a news update, a hot tip, an editorial suggestion or other.

10. PRDaily.com / Ragan.com

PR Daily is a daily news website that delivers news and advice about the PR, marketing, social media and traditional media worlds. Ragan.com delivers practice advice, real-world solutions and field-tested strategies for today’s communicator.

To guest post: To become a blogger or contributor to PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, visit the submit news page. They are looking for basic contact information, topic and your article. They will want to know if it is an aggregated news story, original story or column, a previously published blog post, a tip or other.

What other popular guest blogging sites would you add to this list?

An earlier version of this post appeared on the Knowledge Enthusiast blog.

This article was written by Matthew Royse from Business2Community and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network.