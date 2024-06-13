From reputation management obstacles to regulatory requirements to evolving consumer expectations, data-driven healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations certainly have their work cut out for them.

No matter the objectives, an in-depth understanding of the market is essential for effective strategizing. With that in mind, we made our 2024 Consumer Insights: Healthcare report to give marketers in this industry a data-driven leg up.

Using our suite of solutions, we analyzed online and media mentions related to three topics in this space: the patient journey, AI, and mis/disinformation. Along with highlighting notable stats and audience insights, our healthcare report offers actionable strategies healthcare and pharmaceutical marketers can use to:

Enhance their approach to reputation management

Build trust with consumers, patients, and healthcare professionals (HCPs)

Combat mis/disinformation with social marketing and PR

Online conversations about finding healthcare are up 241% YoY

Our analysis found that mentions of keywords and phrases about finding healthcare have increased significantly, and many of those mentions are negative.

As we explore more fully in the report, healthcare-related news stories can become lightning rods for complaints about the process of finding care and other stages of the patient journey. By zeroing in on these conversations, healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations can gain valuable insights into how to improve their customer experiences and brand management strategies.

Media coverage of health misinformation is at a four-year low

Media coverage of health misinformation surged after the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since waned.

As false health and medical information continues to rise on social media, there is increased pressure on healthcare organizations to make sure their audiences are informed. By combining social media monitoring and creative outreach strategies (such as audience-specific influencer partnerships), organizations can stay ahead of evolving health misinformation online.

Healthcare and AI conversation leaders are emerging in related communities

Mentions of healthcare and AI across social media spiked on January 10, 2024 thanks to a post on X about the technology’s potential impact on medical research, HCP workloads, and assistive devices.

That dramatic surge in mentions highlights the high hopes some audiences have for AI’s rise in healthcare and pharma sectors. For example, the author of the aforementioned post is a conversation leader in the disability and gaming communities.

Chatter about healthcare and AI from HCPs is up 290% YoY

As excitement about AI abounds, HCPs are taking to social media to share their valuable perspectives. However, unlike the example highlighted previously, HCP outlooks on AI aren’t always so rosy. Some of the most engaged posts on the topic from self-identified HCPs expressed doubt that AI could ever replace them at work, citing examples of existing inefficiencies or inadequacies.

Organizations looking to the future of AI integration will need to take current HCP perspectives into account to build trust and facilitate the adoption of new technologies.

There’s much more to unpack when it comes to understanding healthcare consumer and industry trends, but the insights highlighted here offer a taste of just how much there is to keep tabs on. Get our full analysis and data overview in our 2024 Consumer Insights: Healthcare report.

