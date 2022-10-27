Webinar
From proof to power: A social intelligence blueprint for the enterprise of tomorrow
In a world where patient and customer needs come first, global healthcare leader Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare) relies on authentic and reliable social intelligence to deepen its understanding of its core customer segments across brands. Harnessing this power required a carefully mapped journey to build an in-house social intelligence capability, scale it organization-wide, and master both tapped and untapped data sources to democratize the use of these insights.
In this webinar, Danny Garner, Social Intelligence Lead at Haleon, and Shana Vogan, Marketing Manager at Meltwater, share how Haleon took social intelligence from a proof of concept to power.
After this session, you'll be able to:
- Understand social intelligence and its value to your business
- Optimize your marketing tech stack to uncover opportunities among emerging platforms like Reddit and TikTok
- leverage key opinion leaders and competitive intelligence for effectively understanding and engaging with consumers
- Draw inspiration from real-world insights within Haleon's portfolio of consumer brands
