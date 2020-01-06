6 Essential Roles of the Modern Marketing Team

Marketing teams are central to business success. They are tasked with everything from building awareness of your brand, promoting products or services, and providing customer service and engagement in public forums. But with the changing face of marketing, today’s team looks very different from the teams of 20, 10 or even 5 years ago. As you build your team, make sure to read our ebook on implementing consistent KPIs—so you can justify the budget spent on your hires and campaigns.

With the fast-paced evolution of modern marketing, your team needs the talent and knowledge to keep up. Could your current team members be lacking in must-have modern marketing skills?

Build Your Modern Marketing Team

For the purposes of this article, let’s focus on the marketing needs of mid-market companies (those with annual revenue anywhere between $10 million and $1 billion). Certain businesses may choose to combine or rearrange some of the following positions. But, to best prepare your company’s marketing team for success, you’ll need staff who can fulfill the following roles.

1. Data Scientist/Analyst

Think of this person as part of the core of your marketing strategy. They’re tasked with data gathering and analysis, and they provide insights on current marketing strategy performance, vital for the modern marketing team.

“Historically, marketing has always been a mix of art and science, and the 2020 marketing team has a more modern way of leveraging the ‘science,’ says Fortune 500 Product Marketing Executive Anndrea Moore.

Data scientists also play the important role of using data to identify strategies to improve marketing effectiveness, communicating with the entire team for maximized impact.

2. SEO Strategist

Your SEO strategist does more than SEO analysis. They also develop inbound and digital marketing strategies as they relate to SEO. The person in this role works closely with the data analyst, content marketer, and PR.

3. Writer/Editor/Content Marketer

This person needs to be versatile and comfortable working across multiple channels, like blogs and podcasts. They create the written content that represents the brand.

4. Visual Designer

Your visual designer will handle everything from creating ad layouts to social media graphics and possibly even designing videos. Spend some time finding the right one.

5. Tech Expert

Many modern-day teams now include a tech expert who can write code, manage website hosting, and oversee website maintenance and marketing funnel optimization.

6. PR

Your PR person will handle brand management, as well as the management of the public perception of your brand. This role works closely with all marketing team members to establish consistency in the brand image across all platforms.

Remember that these roles don’t all have to be in-house. Depending on your budget and needs, you may want to hire freelance or remote workers for some of these roles, such as an influencer marketing expert or influencers themselves.

Embracing Data-Driven Marketing—New Directions

Rapid changes in marketing—and the technology you need to help you—means you need a talented, cutting-edge team. And, modern marketing can bring countless opportunities for customer acquisition and retention. Chatbots, video marketing, and data-driven personalization are hot trends right now, and they give you the chance to strategically position your company. Equip your business with a team that can take advantage of new and evolving marketing trends. It’ll help your business stand out from all of the marketing “noise” and truly engage with your target audience.

As you build or change up your team, keep in mind some top marketing areas that you’ll need to focus on in 2020 and beyond:

1. Customer Experience

The focus of marketing is shifting, and there’s increased value placed on providing a quality customer experience. This means your team will need to have attentive awareness of what your customers and audience want in terms of brand engagement, the tone of your marketing copy, and the types of offers that hit their inbox. With improved customer experience through marketing, you can build brand awareness and loyalty in your audience.

2. Numbers, Patterns, and Trends (aka Data)

Our increased ability to gather detailed data on customers and audiences allows for greater marketing personalization. This may mean targeting specific ads to specific audiences, altering marketing messages and delivery forms according to past customers’ purchasing habits, and an increased awareness of pain points based on an audience’s spending habits. Data-driven marketing is closely linked to customer experience marketing. Data can be a powerful tool, but it’s only as good as your team’s efforts to ensure you’re collecting and using data to your advantage effectively.

3. AI and Automation

AI and automation are streamlining marketing while also making for more engaging interactions with audiences. For instance, chatbots can now provide prompt responses and even some customer service during times when a response from a team member isn’t possible.

AI can also improve website performance. By monitoring customers’ actions in real time, AI can make personalized recommendations and even help to identify which customers may be more likely to purchase certain products or upper-level service packages.

Your Marketing Team and Modern Marketing

Modern marketing advances offer nearly endless potential whether you’re building a brand, unrolling a new product, or looking to increase customer retention, but you need a team who understands how to use these tools to their full advantage. By taking the time to build a modern marketing team, you can keep up with evolving opportunities and fully use these new technologies and trends to your benefit.

