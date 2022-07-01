Our people are our business. And today, the 2,000 members of the Meltwater family reside in 55 offices across 25 countries around the world. But no matter what office you're in, you'll be surrounded by the best colleagues you've ever had.



We are always looking for driven, talented people to join the team and help us achieve our own ambitious goals as a company. From Sales to Engineering, Finance to Marketing, we like to think that we have a great team, and we would be honored if you considered joining.