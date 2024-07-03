Meltwater supports small business.
Empower your business with the insights it's been missing. Develop impactful marketing strategies that will reach new and relevant audiences.
Achieve meaningful growth without the guesswork.
As a small business, you barely have the time or capacity for in depth audience analytics. But to stay relevant and grow your business, you need it. Intuitive media monitoring and social listening gives you access to follow and act on real conversations, in real-time. Allowing you to understand what your customers really want, while not losing sight of your other priorities.
Solutions to move the needle.
Our suite of solutions is packed with tools to keep you competitive and execute marketing that makes an impact.
One Suite to Grow Your Business
Meltwater is the growth engine for your business. PR, social media, sales intelligence, social listening - everything you need in one suite.
Keep Costs Under Control
With no caps on searches or data, our social listening tool can be used for multiple projects and ad-hoc research with no additional license costs.
Do More With Less
It’s tough to manage and grow your brands on social when you have limited resources, but our social management platform does the heavy lifting for you.
Insights With Impact
Market research can be expensive and time consuming, we gives you cost effective insights quickly, so you can hunt more opportunities.
Agility as Standard
Business doesn’t always move in a straight line, sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. Meltwater scales with your business as you need.
Start growing with tools designed for today.
Our suite is here to help you build strategies specific to you in PR, marketing and social media.
Honest reviews from our customers.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.