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SEO & Pinterest Marketing: Best practices in 2020 for optimizing SEO using Pinterest

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Asset is in Dutch

About the webinar

  • Level: Beginner and advanced
  • Duration: 60 minutes including Q&A

Watch on-demand for free!

In this webinar, you will learn all there is to learn about SEO optimizations in 2020 in terms of technology, content, and popularity. In addition, you will learn how using Pinterest plays an important role in a successful online marketing strategy.

In the first half of the webinar, Marc will talk about SEO trends in 2020 in terms of technology, content, and popularity. In the second half, you will learn how Pinterest plays an indispensable role in the online marketing strategy.

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SEO & Pinterest Marketing: Best practices in 2020 for optimizing SEO using Pinterest

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