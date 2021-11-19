About the webinar

Level: Beginner and advanced

Duration: 60 minutes including Q&A

Watch on-demand for free!

In this webinar, you will learn all there is to learn about SEO optimizations in 2020 in terms of technology, content, and popularity. In addition, you will learn how using Pinterest plays an important role in a successful online marketing strategy.

In the first half of the webinar, Marc will talk about SEO trends in 2020 in terms of technology, content, and popularity. In the second half, you will learn how Pinterest plays an indispensable role in the online marketing strategy.

Do you want to take the online marketing performance of your organization to a higher level? Then watch our webinar on-demand for free. Put your details in the form to watch it.

About our speaker

Marc de Groot helps companies and organizations earn MORE by spending LESS. With his years of expertise, he is the founder and owner of De Groot Online Consultancy, delivering tailor-made solutions for dozens of companies in all areas of the online marketing spectrum. In addition, Marc is author of the book "Success with E-commerce" which has now grown into a Web Store Marketing platform with hundreds of members. Marc is also an e-commerce teacher at Fontys University where he shares his 20+ years of marketing expertise with aspiring marketers.

Meltwater

Want to know how Meltwater can help you with your PR- and marketing efforts? Have a look at our media intelligence product page or check out our solutions for Media Monitoring, Social Influencer Management, and Journalist Contact Management.