Webinar
Data-driven Influencer Marketing
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Asset is in Dutch
Influencer Marketing is an integral part of an online brand strategy. Having an online presence on social media and reaching your target audience through the right creators is the way to stay relevant.
In this webinar, Aniek Schmal and Caroline Krouwel share their vision on influencer marketing, using social data analysis as a starting point. The following topics are covered:
- Practical tips to properly match influencers with a brand, product or service
- The most important developments and trends in the current influencer marketing landscape
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Data-driven Influencer MarketingAccess Webinar