On-Demand Webinar: Strengthening Financial Compliance in APAC's Social-Driven Landscape

Regulatory bodies across APAC are swiftly tightening their grip on financial services marketing, placing increased pressure on institutions—from insurance providers to banks—to stay compliant. As social media visibility rises and “finfluencers” gain traction, the need to monitor agent behaviour, curb misinformation, and protect brand trust has never been more urgent.

Watch this on-demand webinar as we’ll be diving into our latest report where you’ll learn how to:

Identify specific keywords like “guaranteed returns” and get notified when an agent posts them on their social media channels

Track customer complaints across social media platforms and online forums to uncover misconduct trends

Set up real-time alerts that enable compliance teams to intervene early

Use sentiment analysis to identify recurring pain points and boost agent training

Learn how you can empower your team with the tools and insights needed to safeguard your brand in today’s fast-evolving, socially driven landscape.