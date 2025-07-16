Regulators across Southeast Asia are swiftly tightening their grip on financial services marketing, such as insurance, creating an urgent need for compliance teams to meet these new requirements.

Financial institutions are under mounting pressure to monitor agent behaviour, mitigate misinformation, and maintain brand trust. The risks are high, especially in the age of “finfluencers” and high-stakes social media visibility.

Our latest report reveals how financial institutions such as banks and insurance providers use Meltwater to monitor how their agents promote products online, giving them greater visibility, control, and confidence. You’ll learn how to:

Identify specific keywords like “guaranteed returns” and get notified when an agent posts them on their social media channels

Track customer complaints across social media platforms and online forums to uncover misconduct trends

to uncover misconduct trends Set up real-time alerts that enable compliance teams to intervene early

that enable compliance teams to intervene early Use sentiment analysis to identify recurring pain points and boost agent training

Some insurance firms receive 15–20 complaints per week related to agent misrepresentation, aggressive sales tactics, or false claims. These are not just customer service concerns, as they represent significant regulatory and reputational risks.

Read this free report to learn how you can empower your team with the tools and insights needed to safeguard your brand in today’s fast-evolving, socially driven landscape.