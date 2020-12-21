Customer Stories
Building a Influencer Campaign with Impact

Over the past few years, influencer marketing has taken the Middle East by storm. Brands across industries are eager to launch their own influencer campaign.

...but did you know that two-thirds of marketers in the region stated that their biggest challenge is finding the right influencers? (The Online Project 2018)

That's why we've teamed up with Mike Alnaji, Head of Influencer Marketing at Alsayegh Media to dive into a step-by-step guide to setting up an influencer campaign with lasting impact. Some of the points Mike discusses in the webinar include:

  • Choosing the right influencer for your brand
  • Building lasting influencer relations
  • Assessing influencer quotations
  • Monitoring and engaging with influencer campaigns
  • Reporting and measuring the success of your campaign

