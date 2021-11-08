Navigating Indonesia's Social Media Marketing Landscape

With a social media penetration rate of over 88% (Statista), Indonesia is one of the largest social media markets in the world. Audiences in Indonesia rely heavily on social media for many aspects of their lives such as for communication and commerce.



To win the hearts of your consumers, brands need to master Indonesia’s social media marketing landscape. Join Rina Simon, Head of Havas Socialyse Indonesia, Riski Sutedjo, Marketing Lead for OTC (Pain & VMS) Category and Monica Chugani, Senior Media Specialist at Meltwater, who will share key social media and consumer trends, and best practices to connect with online communities and networks in Indonesia.



In this webinar, you will:

Understand unique trends shaping Indonesia’s social media landscape

Study and analyse social media marketing best practices and real-life examples

Learn how to leverage social media data for your marketing campaigns