Sponsorship marketing can deliver big rewards for brands, helping you to be seen by audiences that would be difficult to reach through other marketing channels.

But sponsorship deals often require significant budgets, and measuring the return on that investment can be difficult using conventional methods alone. Thanks to advances in Artificial Intelligence it’s now possible to measure the ROI of sponsorship campaigns much more effectively, and in this guide we’ll explain exactly how it works.

How to track “Earned Brand Exposure” - a new KPI that indicates how often your brand is seen alongside sponsored events or people.

Using AI to identify your brand in online images and videos, and linking that data to your sponsorship ROI measurement.

How AI helps focus analytics data precisely on your sponsorship activities, removing false positives to ensure more accurate measurement.

