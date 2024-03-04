Webinar
Masterclass | Maximize Your Impact: A Deep Dive On Klear's Influencer Marketing Product Innovations
Welcome to the Klear Masterclass: “Maximize Your Impact: A Deep Dive On Klear's Influencer Marketing Product Innovations”
Join our expert speakers:
- Marielle Tymon, Product Marketing Manager, Meltwater
- Margot Underdown, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Meltwater
In this session, we’ll walk through:
- ICYMI: Roundup of Klear’s year in review.
- A deep dive on Klear’s most impactful product launches across Discovery, Recruitment, and Reporting.
- An exclusive sneak peek on what we are working on next!
We invite everyone to join (whether you are just building your influencer marketing strategy or already have a solid strategy in place) to learn how to improve your results throughout every stage of the influencer marketing journey.
See you soon!
