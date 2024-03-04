Welcome to the Klear Masterclass: “Maximize Your Impact: A Deep Dive On Klear's Influencer Marketing Product Innovations”

Join our expert speakers:

Marielle Tymon, Product Marketing Manager, Meltwater

Margot Underdown, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Meltwater

In this session, we’ll walk through:

ICYMI: Roundup of Klear’s year in review.

A deep dive on Klear’s most impactful product launches across Discovery, Recruitment, and Reporting.

An exclusive sneak peek on what we are working on next!

We invite everyone to join (whether you are just building your influencer marketing strategy or already have a solid strategy in place) to learn how to improve your results throughout every stage of the influencer marketing journey.

See you soon!