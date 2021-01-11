The Communication Pro’s Guide to Influencer Marketing

Recent research shows that consumers trust influencers more than they trust the information coming from a brand. Now more than ever, your message is competing with traditional media, word-of-mouth, online reviews, blogs, and more.

What can you do to ensure your customers and prospects know who you are and why your products and services are better than the competition?

It’s time to leverage influencers in your content for maximum impact.

Here we look at some examples of brands that are getting it right and provide expert advice on working with the right influencers to improve your PR and content marketing. Learn how to: