How to Leverage Consumer Data to Gain a Competitive Advantage

What do we really know about the audiences we as marketers are trying to reach, amaze and ultimately convert?

Gone are the days where discovering basic demographics about your audience is enough data to truly understand what drives your key customers, and how to attract more.

Today, we, as marketing and communications professionals, need to understand our customers' - and future customers' - values, habits, personalities and mindsets.



This is how to leverage consumer data, and gain a competitive advantage in your market by doing so.

Watch this on-demand webinar for a look into how publicly accessible social media data, along with artificial intelligence, allows you to create a marketing strategy based on audience insights far beyond demographic and socioeconomic factors.

Hear from:

Chelsea Nothard

Managing Director, Account Executives: Data Strategies and Insights at Meltwater

Chelsea has experience supporting global brands with gathering, analysing and evaluating unstructured data. Having worked both in-house and agency side, she has a strong understanding of how data can be used to better inform corporate decision making, including:

Competitive intelligence

Audience segmentation

Trend-spotting

Industry insights

Measuring organisational performance and ROI

Her speciality lies in international brand management, digital transformation and data integration. As an advocate of Women in Tech, Chelsea is also passionate about developing female leaders in the workplace.

Register your details in the form adjacent to access the Webinar.