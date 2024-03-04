Skip to content
logo
Webinar

Masterclass | How to Effortlessly Manage Influencer Campaigns with KlearPay

Webinar Banner: How to Effortlessly Manage Influencer Campaigns

Today, almost every brand either has an influencer program, or is evaluating starting one up. Success relies heavily on efficient workflows and nurturing relationships with creators - that’s why Klear, a Meltwater offering, and Tipalti have partnered together to bring you KlearPay

KlearPay is an industry-leading solution, designed to simplify the process of paying influencers. 

In our 30-minute virtual session, you’ll learn how to seamlessly manage influencer campaigns with KlearPay. We’ll cover how our combined solution can give your brand an edge, remove tedious complications, and enhance the collaboration process with influencers.

Key Topics

Hear from our speakers Dana Benami, Product Specialist from Klear, and Evan Heby, Senior Manager, Partner & Industry Marketing from Tipalti.

Speakers

Dana Benami

Dana Benami portrait

Customer Success Manager
Klear, A Meltwater Offering

Dana Benami is a Product Specialist for Meltwater's Social Division, specializing in influencer marketing. In this role, she collaborates with both internal teams and clients to deliver solutions, and advise on product use cases, industry best practices, and thought leadership.

Most recently, Dana was a Key Account Manager for Klear, Meltwater's Influencer Marketing Platform, where she partnered with global clients to deliver training, ongoing support, and strategic guidance.

Evan Heby

Evan Heby portrait

Senior Manager Partner & Industry Marketing
Tipalti

Evan is a data-driven marketing professional with experience in sales and business development. He works on creating alignment between marketing, sales, alliance partners, and product to help tackle key business initiatives and inform strategic decision-making. For the last 8+ years, Evan has focused his marketing efforts on companies in the software and services spaces; recently, his focus has shifted towards companies in the creator, marketplace, and adtech economies. Before joining Tipalti, Evan worked at Oracle NetSuite, as Head of Software & Services Industry Marketing.

Elise Yu

Elise Yu Portrait

Marketing Manager
Meltwater

Elise Yu is the Global Marketing Manager at Meltwater Influencer Marketing.

In her role, she leads the company’s marketing strategy, from large-scale in-person events, ABM efforts, and other demand generation activities.

Since joining Meltwater, Elise has galvanized the team on brand voice, led strategic partnerships, and played an active role in the rebranding of Klear, a Meltwater offering.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

3D Illustration of influencer icons with a like to showcase influencer management

Influencer Management: How To Build Successful Relationships

Read Resource
3D Illustration of icons showcasing influencer payment solutions like Klear Pay

The Influencer Payment Solution You’ve Been Waiting For

Read Resource
Photo of a woman taking a selfie of her and her group of friends
Guide

The Complete Influencer Playbook

Read Resource
Guide to Influencer Marketing
Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing

Read Resource
A social media influencer taking a selfie with a smartphone.
Guide

Influencer Marketing Platform Buyer’s Guide

Read Resource
A woman making notes in a notebook while looking at her smartphone and laptop screen
Guide

The Communication Pro’s Guide to Influencer Marketing

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing