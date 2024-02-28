On-Demand Webinar: The Future of PR: Balancing Human Expertise & AI Innovation

Join Meltwater and thought industry leader, Nicolette Adessa, Public Relations Lead at Ernst & Young Canada, for an exclusive on-demand webinar where we highlight a simple truth: human intuition is still at the core of PR. In this recorded session, we explored the dynamic interplay between AI and human touch, demonstrating how both are crucial for success in the ever-changing landscape of public relations.

In this session, you'll learn:

Analyzing Media Trends: Explore strategies for navigating today's media landscape, addressing challenges like eroding trust and business pressures, while emphasizing the importance of a human approach to AI in PR.

Master the Art of Pitching: Learn techniques to tailor pitches for diverse publications and identify suitable journalists for your story.

Learn techniques to tailor pitches for diverse publications and identify suitable journalists for your story. Crafting Compelling Pitches: Emphasize the role of a human-centric approach in leveraging AI for successful PR initiatives.

