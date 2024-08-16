Report
2024 Consumer Insights: Food & Beverage
As the fight against climate change continues, consumers are looking for hope on a plate. Sustainable food and beverages are top of mind for health- and eco-conscious consumers.
We used the Meltwater Suite to dig into the details. Check out our analysis in our 2024 Consumer Insights: Food & Beverage report.
Download a copy for exclusive insight into:
- Trending topics in discussions about sustainable foods
- Leading environmental concerns for sustainable food consumers
- Most talked about sustainable beverages and brands
- Top sustainable food and beverage conversation drivers
Looking for a recipe for marketing success? Download our 2024 Consumer Insights: Food & Beverage report.
