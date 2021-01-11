AI - the world we know has changed forever

Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. In this video, you will learn more about artificial intelligence and how traditional value chains will change as a result of this.

NOTE: You must fill out the form below to watch the video!

About the video:

AI is here to stay, and technologies are continuing to develop at high speed. They already affect a wide range of functions in our daily lives, and much more is expected to come. The actual value lies in the combinations of technologies. In the video, Elin will share some perspectives on how traditional value chains are changing and what this can mean for marketing and the sale of products and services. In addition, she will share her thoughts about “next-generation CRM” in light of big data, AI, and GDPR — and it may not be exactly what you would expect to hear.

What you will learn

What artificial intelligence is

How traditional value chains are changing

Why CRM is expected to be renewed

About Elin Hauge

Elin Hauge is an experienced speaker and strategic adviser. She currently manages a team of experienced advisers in new technologies at EVRY, one of the largest IT companies in the Nordic Region. The team helps customers to navigate the landscape of the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, x-reality, etc. She focuses closely on creating actual business value for the customer and is known for her great ability to make complex topics easy to understand.