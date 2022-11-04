Social media has become so much more than a place to connect with friends. Social media has become a place of discovery for its users, a channel of purchase, a place to be influenced. Companies can learn what consumers are chatting about regarding their new products, services, and brands; get direct feedback from others about their experiences; and review, all in the same space.



Join us for our keynote session at the MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2022 to learn more about:



- Traditional vs. Current Customer Journey

- How to use social data to help us understand customers better

- Why companies going global need understand their audience at a localised level

- The importance of using social data to drive actionable insights for your business strategy