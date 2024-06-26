Mid-Year 2024 Product Release
Our Product Keynote in 10 Minutes
To get an overview of this release's most important improvements, watch this short recap from Meltwater Summit, where Chris Hackney, Meltwater's Chief Product Officer, discusses the biggest updates to our Suite. We've trimmed it down to the most important highlights, so you can watch it all in just a few minutes.
Introducing Meltwater Copilot
We’re excited to reveal our collaboration with Microsoft, a next-generation communications assistant. We're combining Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology stack with Meltwater’s market-leading data intelligence to provide real-time, data-driven insights faster than ever before, in your familiar Microsoft Teams and Office environments.
To access data from Meltwater, simply ask the Copilot app what you want to see, as though you were talking to a colleague. For example, “Tell me what the media is saying about my brand this week.”
Meltwater Copilot’s generative AI capabilities not only surface the insights you're looking for but also provide natural language explanations of the patterns and trends found in your data, making insights readily available to everyone who needs them without the need for specialized training or a team of analysts!
Meltwater Copilot puts the power of Meltwater into your existing Microsoft environments, making insights available across teams and inside your existing workflows.
Watch Product Deep Dive Videos
These videos explain the changes to each of our solutions. If you’d prefer to read about the updates, just scroll down to the next section!
New AI features help you craft sophisticated data searches with natural language prompts, and automatically generate explanations of the patterns and trends found in your search results. Uncovering insight has never been simpler.
Group your accounts in ways that make more sense for you, automate content processing with a flexible rules engine and manage engagement seamlessly with the completely overhauled Conversations tool.
Integration of our influencer marketing and social media management tools breaks down the silos so you can manage influencer campaigns more effectively, as well as discovering and sharing UGC with ease.
AI-generated summaries of your daily coverage save you time and help you focus on the most important issues, while automatically populated newsletters make sharing your PR successes faster and simpler.
Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence
AI Search Assistant
Build sophisticated search queries quickly and easily by simply using natural language to tell the assistant what you want to do. No more complex boolean logic, just get the results you want with minimal technical setup.
Microsoft Copilot App
Use the power of Microsoft Copilot to uncover insights from Meltwater’s industry leading data stream by simply asking questions in natural language, as though you were having a conversation with a coworker.
AI Insight Explainer
Sometimes you need a little help understanding what patterns and trends in the data signify. The new Insight Explainer will give you a natural language explanation of what the results of your search queries mean.
Social Media Management
Custom Account Groups
Customers with large numbers of social media accounts to manage can now create custom groups to organize them more effectively and streamline your workflows when publishing, analyzing, or setting permissions.
All New Engage Conversations
Conversations, the tool used to manage most engagements for your social channels in Engage, has been completely overhauled for faster performance, improved usability, and laying the groundwork for future improvements.
New Rules-Based Automation
A new rules engine enables you to organize and evaluate posts and messages more efficiently. You can create rules that will automatically tag or process content based on keywords or message types, saving you time.
Influencer Marketing
Klear & Engage Integration
We’ve more closely integrated our social media management and influencer marketing tools, Klear and Engage, to streamline your owned media and influencer marketing activities by taking them out of separate silos.
Influencer Campaign Dashboard Template
A dashboard template that makes measuring your influencer campaigns more straightforward. The template metrics include reach, revenue, earned media value, top posts, and others, so you get results faster.
Influencer UGC Discovery
An integrated workflow in Engage will enable you to effortlessly discover, share, and amplify content from influencers from within the same tool you use to manage your owned social media channels.
Media Intelligence
Daily Digest AI Summaries
A time-saving new AI summary feature will automatically create a summary of the most relevant news each day, giving you a comprehensive overview of the main topics in your coverage.
New Newsletters Experience
Your regular PR coverage newsletters can now be automatically populated with the most relevant articles for you to share with stakeholders, so you don’t have to spend time manually selecting which stories to include.