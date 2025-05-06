Mid-Year 2025 Product Release
What’s New - Quick Look
Watch this short video to see all the highlights of our latest product release, or read on for more details!
Included in this update: your new AI teammate, refreshed media intelligence, access to new social channels, and smarter ways to engage journalists and influencers.
Meltwater Update Highlights
Tools to you help you understand the conversation and engage key voices.
Your New AI Teammate
Whether you’re a PR pro, marketer, or researcher, we want to make accessing our data and insights seamless and intuitive. That’s why we’re introducing Mira, our new in-platform AI teammate that can help you track brand mentions, build reports, analyze competitors, spot emerging crises, create target media lists, and much more.
Mira is available within Meltwater, ready to help experienced users work faster to effortlessly achieve their goals, and make it much easier for new users to get the results they need. It’s like having a Meltwater expert always on hand to assist with whatever you’re working on.
Unified Media Intelligence
Explore+ is our game-changing listening and analytics platform that brings together media, social, and consumer insights all in one unified solution designed for the future of media intelligence. No more silos, no more hopping between different apps, just one source of brand truth and insights to help align your marketing, communications, and research teams.
Explore+ stands apart by combining the freedom of unlimited search to uncover emerging trends with deep analytics to unpack the market forces shaping your brand and audience.
Stronger TikTok Integration
Reflecting TikTok’s continued popularity, we’ve added more capabilities to Meltwater to help our customers get more value from this booming video-sharing platform.
First, track brand mentions and rising trends on TikTok to understand what resonates with your audience, as well as identify relevant user-generated content (UGC) and potential creator partnership opportunities.
Next, plan, publish, and manage your TikTok content through Meltwater Engage, including the ability to boost your top-performing posts with Spark ads, all in one place.
Smarter Relationship Building
We’ve updated both our Media Relations and Influencer Relations solutions to make building relationships with creators and journalists more productive so your campaigns deliver stronger results.
Discovering the right people for your campaigns is easier than ever, with more detailed, AI-driven profiles that help you understand their topics of interest, how they work, and their audience demographics.
We’ve also added enhancements that streamline the outreach process, so you can manage your campaigns more effectively at scale, and track progress with powerful new measurement capabilities.
Meltwater Copilot: Ready for Everyone
What started as an AI assistant for PR has grown into something much more. Meltwater Copilot now supports Comms, Marketing, and Research teams, helping you uncover media trends, discover influencers, track consumer sentiment, and more.
Now in general availability, Copilot brings Meltwater’s full intelligence capabilities to your fingertips within Microsoft Teams; no dashboards or specialist training required. Just ask for whatever you need, in plain English.