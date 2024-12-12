Meltwater Announces Industry-First Agreement with Bloomberg Media to Provide Curated Access to Premium Content

Meltwater is thrilled to announce its agreement with Bloomberg Media, a leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on its editorial resources of more than 2,900 editorial professionals globally in 118 countries. This collaboration will enable Meltwater customers to access articles behind the Bloomberg.com paywall, unlocking high-quality content for their business.

"We are thrilled to work alongside Bloomberg Media for this first-of-its-kind partnership," said John Box, CEO of Meltwater. "Bloomberg is renowned for delivering high-quality news on globally relevant topics, and now our customers will be able to access Bloomberg content that is specifically relevant to them."

In addition to offering paid 1-click access packages to article content on Bloomberg.com, Meltwater will also support Bloomberg Media’s subscription strategy by offering Enterprise Corporate Subscriptions to Bloomberg.com to its global client base. This will allow Meltwater customers with a deep interest in Bloomberg Media’s unparalleled quality coverage to take advantage of full-access to all Bloomberg.com content including Bloomberg TV, Originals and podcasts, further enhancing their ability to stay informed and make well-informed decisions.

Meltwater's collaboration with Bloomberg underscores its commitment to providing its customers with exceptional and convenient access to a global slate of premium content. Meltwater continues to advance businesses and professionals with the information they need to succeed in today's fast-paced world.

Learn more about the new offering here.

About Bloomberg News

Bloomberg News has grown into one of the world's largest and most influential news organizations since its inception in 1990. Bloomberg News stories are followed globally by government and industry leaders, including central banks, investment institutions, commercial banks and government agencies, as they make key financial decisions. Stories are transmitted to a global audience through the company’s media platforms and the Bloomberg Professional service (or terminal), which reaches around 325,000 financial professionals at the world's leading companies, financial institutions and government agencies across 192 countries.

With more than 2,900 editorial professionals globally in 118 countries, Bloomberg News produces more than 5,000 stories every day and has earned more than 800 awards since it was founded. Bloomberg News and its content is syndicated to more than 440 newspapers, magazines and websites in more than 60 countries with a combined circulation of 78 million.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world’s leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,900 editorial professionals globally in 118 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.