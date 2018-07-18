get twitter right with high tech saas

Companies in the high-tech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry are always evolving, regularly launching products and services. The way they communicate offerings matters a great deal to how their target audience understands them, and how the market reacts.

Besides launches, high-tech SaaS companies have many other messages to communicate. From GDPR security updates to industry thought leadership, SaaS companies use social networks—and particularly Twitter—as tools to connect with clients and prospects.

We’ve analyzed Twitter accounts of 10 SaaS companies to see what we can learn from them about successfully using a broadcast platform as a means to inform, engage, and hopefully delight with content.

Become Thought Leaders

Thought leadership helps position an organization as knowledgeable about their industry and thus able to offer the best solution. By presenting the reasons why their company promotes specific enterprise solutions, they assume the stance of a go-to source in a particular vertical. Twitter is an opportunity for SaaS companies to stand out as leaders in their markets.

Oracle Financial Services, specializes in providing IT solutions to the financial industry, shares the following article from their CEO, Chet Kamat. Check how they highlight the word “experience” and how it ties to the linked article.

What are the common threads that help banks become digital banking leaders? Chet Kamat, SVP, Oracle shares insights based on Oracle's experience of working with banks across the Globe. #Banking #Digital #APIs #Fintech https://t.co/9Z4ADG02M8 — Oracle Financial Svs (@OracleFS) May 23, 2018

Videos are a highly engaging media format to use in social media. In this tweet, Intuit posts a video of their Chief Data Officer, discussing the importance of developing an AI strategy.

“First, we understand the problems [our customers] face. Then, we think about how #AI & #MachineLearning can solve those problems.”



Intuit Chief Data Officer, @aerotrekker discusses the importance of putting customers first when crafting an AI strategy. #AdobeTT @AdobeDocCloud pic.twitter.com/NlVSm4hqnR — Intuit (@Intuit) May 31, 2018

Infusionsoft, the e-mail marketing and sales platform post a video about an often overlooked topic their audience — small business owners and marketers — may find useful.

Investing a little time making customers #happy can give you a massive ROI including, more sales, referrals, and a lifetime of loyalty.



Check out this video on 9 Ways to Delight Your Customers After the Sale: https://t.co/zpbpD0dKIV — Keap (@KeapGrowing) May 26, 2018

Lower Security Concerns

After the recent Facebook and Equifax security breaches, people are becoming increasingly wary of sharing personal data. That’s why companies are turning to every platform (including Twitter) available to them to reassure their clients and the public that your data is safe with them. One recent well-publicized topic is GDPR.

Box, the enterprise-level cloud company, shares how they’ve recently adapted to satisfy the new legislation.

You've seen the articles. You've received the emails. Your mom even may now be asking about it: the #GDPR, legislation for collecting and processing personal data, has arrived!



Here's how we're helping customers prepare: https://t.co/CBD0IMBbAc pic.twitter.com/SM6MvIMSgp — Box (@Box) May 25, 2018

Amazon Web Services promotes a post about using their tools to increase security levels while reducing costs at the same time.

Learn how @DXCTechnology uses AWS to cut provisioning time from three months to one week, automate software patching, reduce costs by two-thirds, and ensure high availability & reliability. https://t.co/lPNZPKBvSM pic.twitter.com/l4DBIqOGZv — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) May 25, 2018

Blockchain technology has been a hot topic for almost a decade. Microsoft Azure, the cloud technology company, shares how the Insurance tech industry taps into different Microsoft blockchain solutions.

Promote Case Studies and Partnerships

Case studies are one of the most effective ways to nurture leads into paying customers. According to DemandGen’s 2017 Content Preference Survey, case studies are the top content type for buyers with 78% of people accessing this format type when researching purchases in the past 12 months.

It’s the same with partnerships; if you partner with innovative companies, you’re also seen as innovative. This is the power of third-party validation and here are a few companies that do it well.

DocuSign, shares a new partnership they’ve developed with Visa.

.@Visa is to cash as @DocuSign is to paper: How the two companies have joined forces in this video ➡ https://t.co/iAD46qUiQu pic.twitter.com/xer9p37BeD — DocuSign (@DocuSign) May 25, 2018

Adobe Document Cloud, the subsidiary of Adobe that provides a suite of cloud-based software applications, shares stats that proves the power of their tools.

In 2017, research shows that companies using #Adobe products created 40% more #personalised campaigns. It’s time to stand out from the pack: https://t.co/5eLqOxgL7n — Adobe Document Cloud (@AdobeDocCloud) May 23, 2018

Salesforce, the leading enterprise sales cloud computing company, posts an inspiring story about how one of their female customers succeeded thanks to their tools.

"5 years ago I didn't know if I would be anywhere, let alone surrounded by so much support." @gemziebeth founded @ArchLadies to empower women claiming space in tech. She’s proof there are no boundaries around the type of life you can lead: https://t.co/KDZUWwtT3f #SalesforceTour pic.twitter.com/nDGU9gu0vS — Salesforce (@salesforce) May 17, 2018

PR Takeaways

High-tech SaaS moves at a fast pace, disrupting industries, and growing exponentially in the process. Thanks to Twitter, they can keep enterprise clients and investors updated on the changes they introduce to the market.

If you’re looking to implement a social media program that scales, download our ebook on the topic.