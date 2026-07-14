Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Using data integration and APIs to prove the power of your work
Using data integration and APIs to prove the power of your work
Why is it important to integrate PR and social media data with other types of business data? Join us in this masterclass where we will show you the benefits of combining multiple datasets to create a holistic overview.
What will be covered in this masterclass?
- How best to highlight the impact of your work on other parts of the business by enriching your PR & Marketing numbers via API with other vital business metrics
- How to go beyond the classic vanity metrics (such as numbers of articles and followers) and report your performance with solid data
- Utilize the power of dashboards to show advanced ROI modeling, customer journey, etc.
- And other “out of the box” use cases of API data integration
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