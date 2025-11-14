Radisson Hotel Group
33% monthly time savings on reporting
Across 40+ global and local PR and marketing teams
22% estimated influencer marketing value growth
Compared to the previous year
Over the past few years, Radisson Hotel Group has undergone a major transformation in its global PR strategy — moving from fragmented, manual processes to a fully integrated approach where media and influencer marketing work hand in hand, thanks to Meltwater solutions used across 40+ locations and their respective languages.
Specifically, influencer marketing has become a cornerstone of Radisson Hotel Group’s marketing strategy, driving brand awareness and becoming a scalable source of high-quality content for its global channel mix. With Meltwater’s media intelligence and influencer marketing solutions, Radisson Hotel Group can efficiently identify the right creators, track impact in real time, and connect campaign performance directly to business outcomes.
Meltwater’s Custom, Integrated Media Intelligence and Influencer Marketing Solutions
Together with Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group developed a custom dashboard that merges PR and influencer insights into one intuitive, interactive platform. Teams can filter results by area, country, or hotel property; visualize top-performing campaigns; and click directly into influencer profiles and content.
The goal: to democratize data across the organization, making insights accessible, actionable, and consistent. Global, area, and hotel teams — alongside executive leadership — now have on-demand access to the same consolidated view of results.
“Our ambition was to democratize PR and influencer data and move beyond vanity metrics,” says Nataliya Tkachenko, Associate Director of Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing at Radisson Hotel Group. “With Meltwater’s integrated PR and influencer marketing dashboard, we’ve built a single source of truth that not only proves real time KPIs including ROI but also empowers our teams to spend less time on manual reporting and more time on strategy, creativity, and storytelling — the basis of our marketing strategy and where our true value lies.”
“With Meltwater’s integrated PR and influencer marketing dashboard, we’ve built a single source of truth that not only proves real time KPIs, including ROI, but also empowers our teams to spend less time on manual reporting and more time on strategy, creativity, and storytelling”
— Nataliya Tkachenko, Associate Director of Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing, Radisson Hotel Group
Results and Benefits
With Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group can now quantify the true business value of communications. A flagship example: the opening of Radisson Collection Lyon, one of the brand’s most anticipated launches. Using its custom Meltwater dashboard, the team measured PR and influencer marketing impact instantly, reporting on business vital KPIs, including a 60x ROI for a single campaign — far above the travel industry average of 8x to 15x.
“The stats were booming, and it was really great for us,” says Tkachenko. “I couldn't be there physically during the activation, but I could see all the content that was coming through, and the awareness that we were getting for this beautiful new property.”
Beyond awareness metrics, Radisson also integrates tracked links into its Meltwater dashboards to monitor web visits and bookings generated by individual creators — closing the loop between storytelling and measurable consideration and conversion.
Since the launch of its custom Meltwater dashboard, the communication’s team feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with reporting efficiency improving dramatically: On average, each user reduced time spent on reporting by up to 33%, equating to significant time and resource savings across 40+ global and local PR/marketing colleagues.This time and resource efficiency also resulted in increased productivity and creativity of the global and local PR teams, allowing a significant growth in influencer marketing estimated value: +22% compared to same time period in the previous year.
What was once a patchwork of manual reports and regional tools is now a streamlined, real-time ecosystem where media visibility, influencer performance, and ROI are tracked in one place — accessible to every level of the organization, from local hotels to the C-suite. By embedding Meltwater into the heart of its communications strategy, Radisson Hotel Group has redefined how it measures and showcases the impact of PR and influencer marketing.
About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact.