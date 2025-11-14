Over the past few years, Radisson Hotel Group has undergone a major transformation in its global PR strategy — moving from fragmented, manual processes to a fully integrated approach where media and influencer marketing work hand in hand, thanks to Meltwater solutions used across 40+ locations and their respective languages.

Specifically, influencer marketing has become a cornerstone of Radisson Hotel Group’s marketing strategy, driving brand awareness and becoming a scalable source of high-quality content for its global channel mix. With Meltwater’s media intelligence and influencer marketing solutions, Radisson Hotel Group can efficiently identify the right creators, track impact in real time, and connect campaign performance directly to business outcomes.

Meltwater’s Custom, Integrated Media Intelligence and Influencer Marketing Solutions

Together with Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group developed a custom dashboard that merges PR and influencer insights into one intuitive, interactive platform. Teams can filter results by area, country, or hotel property; visualize top-performing campaigns; and click directly into influencer profiles and content.

The goal: to democratize data across the organization, making insights accessible, actionable, and consistent. Global, area, and hotel teams — alongside executive leadership — now have on-demand access to the same consolidated view of results.

“Our ambition was to democratize PR and influencer data and move beyond vanity metrics,” says Nataliya Tkachenko, Associate Director of Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing at Radisson Hotel Group. “With Meltwater’s integrated PR and influencer marketing dashboard, we’ve built a single source of truth that not only proves real time KPIs including ROI but also empowers our teams to spend less time on manual reporting and more time on strategy, creativity, and storytelling — the basis of our marketing strategy and where our true value lies.”