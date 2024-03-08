Launched in 2012, the image and video editing app, Picsart, now has over 150M monthly active users and has released many new features which enhance the Picsart experience. As social media is such an integral aspect of Picsart, influencers play a key role in promoting the capabilities of its all-in-one editing app. Because the team understood the value of influencers, they wanted to create a more efficient process for streamlining relationships. What they found was a tool that not only enabled them to scale their influencer strategy, but a solution that supported brand growth by offering a mature and sophisticated way to manage the entire influencer process.

Challenge: Influencer Discoverability

Initially the Picsart team did not have a streamlined process for discovering influencers. First, the team would identify PicsArt users across social media, and create a list. This process was done manually by a #hashtag search, which would indicate usage of Picsart. Once potential collaborators were identified, the team would reach out to potential partners independently. This process limited the number of influencers that the team discovered and collaborated with, simply due to the prolonged nature of the work.

Solution: Directly Discover and Engage with Influencers

Before incorporating Meltwater Influencer Marketing into their workflow, the Picsart team had an influencer strategy that had intention and purpose. However, they did not have an efficient method for streamlining operations and eliminating manual work. An influencer marketing tool not only elevated the output of Picsart’s influencer campaigns but established an efficient way to manage partner communications.

Meltwater's multi-purpose influencer marketing platform also provided the Picsart team with a new way of identifying and communicating with influencers. They no longer just relied on a #hashtag search to discover influencers. Based on Meltwater's influencer vetting capabilities, the team determined criteria for evaluating true partners. The team has used Meltwater Influencer Marketing to determine the authenticity and reach of an influencer’s audience. Once the team has used sophisticated influencer metrics to vet potential patterns, they use Connect, Meltwater's in-app messaging feature, to communicate with the influencers. Meaning all stages of the influencer campaign, discover, communication, and collaboration, are all centralized and can be managed by the same team.

Success: Canvas Effects Campaign

Meltwater Influencer Marketing empowered the Picsart team to independently manage all stages of an influencer campaign for a new feature launch, while eliminating manual work.

The Campaign

The Canvas Effects campaign was created to introduce users to Picsart’s For new Canvas Effects, exciting effects that turn selfies and pictures into works of art using AI to match facial features with famous works of art. The campaign included 17 influencers and was active across TikTok and Instagram.

Discover

The team used MEltwater Influencer Marketing's search engine to discover influencers who have previously used Picsart related hashtags. Then, leveraging Meltwater influencer analytics, performed a sophisticated vetting process by evaluating engagements, audience demographics, and follower authenticity.

Connect

Once the influencers were identified, the Picsart team used Meltwater Influencer Marketing Connect to manage communications with the selected influencers. The influencers were sent a campaign brief, campaign agreements were signed, and content was reviewed and approved. Thus centralizing all communications, and establishing a repository of all content to maintain transparency throughout the team.

What did Picsart achieve?

The Picsart team was able to streamline the entire influencer campaign lifecycle, by incorporating a tool that enables end-to-end discovery and management.