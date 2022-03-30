imageseven

Challenge

“The previous media monitoring supplier we were working with was running into more and more issues around paywalls, so that was a key factor for us,” said Managing Director Andrew Sculthorpe “It just seems like other providers hadn’t moved with the times.”



The challenges weren’t just with suppliers, either. Some customer-side challenges could only be managed with the help of a focused, flexible, comprehensive, always-on solution. Those challenges included:

Threats to brand and reputation

The ability to be quickly reactive in a crisis

Issues that emerge in the media

The measurement of public sentiment on social media

Effectively using social and digital media.

Andrew said his clients didn’t always realise they needed to be able to “read the temperature of public opinion” both within their school community and beyond it. Yet having that ability would allow them to understand the mood and be on the front foot before any situation or issue became a problem. This was especially important for more prestigious schools, which he said were easy pickings for negative clickbait-style articles.nib Group occupies a large portion of earned media in their industry due to the consistent contributions of their key spokespeople to relevant breaking news. The Corporate Relations team drives positive brand reputation by staying transparent when engaging with media stakeholders.

