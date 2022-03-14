Customer Stories
nib Group

Making and Breaking Industry News

nib Group is a trusted health partner, supporting the health needs of around 1.6 million Australians, New Zealanders and international students and workers, while also providing travel insurance for travellers around the globe. nib believes that by giving their members access to better health information, tools and services, they’ll feel confident in choosing the right path to take control of their health.

Situation: The Corporate Relations team drives positive brand reputation by staying transparent when engaging with media stakeholders. As a big part of their work is reactive, it is vital that they stay on top of breaking stories so as to manage incoming media requests from a place of expertise.

Solution: Having tested the quality of different providers in the market, nib Group came onboard with Meltwater for comprehensive news, broadcast and social media monitoring, integrated with a journalist database and a suite of earned media reporting options.

Impact: nib Group have successfully established a hub wherein they can find and engage relevant journalists, stay across breaking industry news and report back on the ongoing success of their work as a Corporate Relations team.

Challenge

The Corporate Relations business unit forms a crucial part of nib Group’s business, supporting the brand through honest and transparent communications.

nib Group occupies a large portion of earned media in their industry due to the consistent contributions of their key spokespeople to relevant breaking news. The Corporate Relations team drives positive brand reputation by staying transparent when engaging with media stakeholders.

As a big part of their work is reactive, it is vital that Renea and Rose are on top of breaking stories so as to manage incoming media requests from a place of expertise.

“We made the move to Meltwater because we wanted to increase the speed at which we received media alerts and needed to understand their holistic reach including social value.  We also were struggling with reporting on the work of our team and Meltwater offered us the opportunity to quantify that value,” said Renea.

“One of the things that stood out to me when partnering with Meltwater was the Social Echo functionality. It clearly articulated the further reach that online news was getting across social media. Beforehand, we might have underestimated the impact that an article from a smaller publication could have. For me, it made me rethink how we’re responding to the media and what articles we needed to alert our frontline teams to in advance of expected member enquiries."

Renea Jaeger - Head of Corporate Relations, nib Group

Impact

Meltwater Helps nib Group To:

- Gain access to breaking news 24/7 through instant alerts and the Meltwater mobile app.

- Report on their earned media success across global news.

- Understand the virality of online content across social platforms.

- Find relevant media contacts based on the topics they are writing on.

