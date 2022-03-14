Challenge

The Corporate Relations business unit forms a crucial part of nib Group’s business, supporting the brand through honest and transparent communications.



nib Group occupies a large portion of earned media in their industry due to the consistent contributions of their key spokespeople to relevant breaking news. The Corporate Relations team drives positive brand reputation by staying transparent when engaging with media stakeholders.



As a big part of their work is reactive, it is vital that Renea and Rose are on top of breaking stories so as to manage incoming media requests from a place of expertise.



“We made the move to Meltwater because we wanted to increase the speed at which we received media alerts and needed to understand their holistic reach including social value. We also were struggling with reporting on the work of our team and Meltwater offered us the opportunity to quantify that value,” said Renea.