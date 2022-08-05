The Challenge
On the ground, Amnesty International Australia had eight people working in their brand and communications team, using multiple communications channels with different tools. They wanted one platform to maximise the efforts of their staff and increase efficiency and collaboration.
They were looking for a product that would allow all of the teams to work together on planning, producing, and evaluating what they are doing across several different touchpoints. Their goal is to inspire local action and generate donations, so they needed to make a coordinated effort.
Amnesty International Australia needed a platform that could:
- Help identify influencers who are aligned on values and analyse their effectiveness
- Provide real-time media monitoring and reporting on their campaigns
- Publish content and social updates across different channels
- Allow for seamless, cross-collaboration between teams
- Find and engage with relevant journalists