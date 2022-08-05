The Solution

Meltwater gave Amnesty International Australia exactly what they were looking for, with each team benefiting in different ways from the platform.

One team is focused on nurturing current supporters, another focuses on media outreach, and a third leads efforts to reach new supporters. Meltwater’s suite of products gives each area the tools it needs, from media monitoring to managing an owned social media calendar, and it simplifies collaboration and workflows.

Media Lead Danielle Veldre said having a shared platform has improved the overall effectiveness of each group and has allowed them to streamline their operations.

“It means that media work can be baked into all the campaign plans. It’s not an add-on at the end but part of advocacy and changing opinions on particular issues and campaigning,” Danielle said.

Meltwater’s platform replaced tools that used to come from different vendors. For instance, Danielle used to have separate platforms for media monitoring and for searching a journalist database. Now she can do everything within Meltwater, including building media outreach.

Story & Content Associate Adriana Connelly said a move to produce all their content in house has made it more important than ever to have tools like Engage that the whole team can use. Amnesty International Australia used to rely on international content but now publishes local content every day which needs to be distributed across digital and email channels – and attract the interest of Australian journalists.

“I have to share insights with all of our key stakeholders across different campaigns every week,” Adriana said.

“It’s very easy for me to use the Meltwater platform live or in advance to show real-time insights. We can filter by different metrics, depending on the campaign objective or what the supporting content was meant to do.”