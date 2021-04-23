Challenge

Chobani is a modern food company that promises to make delicious, nutritious and natural food accessible to all.

After years of delivering delicious yogurts to Australian households, Chobani set out to engage in their biggest influencer marketing campaign to date.

The campaign was designed to strategically tap into the vibrant Instagram community through 500 influential Aussies, highlighting the chance to win top-quality Chobani activewear and further aligning the brand with the world of health and fitness.

The digital marketing team was challenged with finding highly engaging influencers who represented the Chobani brand, had a strong Australian following, and would reach a large audience that was interested in an active lifestyle.