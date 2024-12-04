If video hadn’t already killed the radio star, podcasts would’ve done it. Everyone from celebrities to influencers to brands are trying their hand at podcasts, some with more success than others.

Podcast popularity is at an all-time high. Last year, there were 3.2 million podcast listeners in South Africa, a figure that continues to rise as mainstream radio numbers taper off. Of those listeners, 68% engage with content for longer than an hour each week, and 1 in 4 listeners actively tune in to podcasts daily.

That’s why we’ve curated a list of the top 10 South African podcasters – across any category or topic. Covering music, finance, real-world events and local conversation, these are the top podcasts in South Africa for good reason. Have a listen, and decide which ones deserve a spot on your playlist:



1. Podcast and Chill with MacG



One of the most popular SA podcasts, Podcast and Chill focuses on unfiltered conversations with celebrities, industry leaders, and public figures. Podcast and Chill has built up a loyal and diverse audience, with hosts Macgyver Mukwevho, Ghost Lady and Sol Phenduka talking about everything from cultural differences to personal stories.

Having started in 2018, there are well over 500 episodes for listeners to enjoy. New episodes come out every Tuesday and Thursday.

Listen on:

2. Djy Jaivane

An electronic and amapiano performer, Djy Jaivane’s podcast is a curation of music mixes, focusing on house, electronic beats and amapiano rhythms. The perfect podcast for electronic music lovers, listeners will start to recognise Djy Jaivane’s signature sound.

Djy Jaivane’s deep connection to the South African music scene and regular session uploads have made his one of the biggest podcasts in South Africa.

Listen on:

3. Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba

Speaker, author and self-made businesswoman, Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast takes everything she has learned along her journey and delivers it in an authentic and relatable way. The focus on personal development and holistic well-being makes Wisdom & Wellness one of the most inspirational and practical South African podcasts for any listener. Wisdom & Wellness regularly features expert guests, and uploads once a week.

Listen on:

4. Knight SA - MidTempo Sessions Uploads

Knight SA, real name Edwin Cornelius Fortune, is one of the most celebrated midtempo producers in South Africa. His podcast taps into this, attracting a devoted audience of midtempo fans.

With more than 75 sessions uploaded, and each between one and two hours long, MidTempo Sessions by Knight SA is a must-have on any music lover’s podcast playlist.

Listen on:

5. Ideas That Matter by Vusi Thembekwayo



Hosted by entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, Ideas That Matter covers all things business, strategy, and leadership. With his wealth of first-hand business knowledge, Vusi Thembekwayo leads thought-provoking discussions and provides innovative insights.

With episodes released biweekly, Ideas That Matter is an unmissable South African podcast for aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals.

Listen on:

6. What Now? with Trevor Noah



If ever there was a South African that podcasts were made for, it’s Trevor Noah.

What Now? is a Spotify-exclusive podcast revolving around social issues, current events, and human stories. Delivered in Trevor Noah’s signature style, What Now? releases episodes weekly on Spotify.

Listen on:

7. True Crime South Africa



This podcast is a must-listen for crime enthusiasts. True Crime South Africa examines local cases — whether solved, unsolved, or still ongoing. Hosted by writer Nicole Engelbrecht with meticulous attention to detail, episodes are published regularly.

Listen on:

8. BizNews Radio



Closing in on nearly 6000 episodes, BizNews Radio brings listeners exclusive interviews with top business leaders, thinkers, and economists.

For investors and interested listeners alike, the South African podcast is an invaluable resource for the latest news on both local and global markets.

Listen on:

9. The Money Show



A longstanding financial staple in South Africa, The Money Show offers expert insight into business trends and market movements. Hosted by radio personality Bruce Whitfield, the podcast delivers new episodes every day.

Listen on:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

YouTube

iono.fm

SoundCloud

10. My Deep Is Not Your Deep

My Deep Is Not Your Deep curates unique house music mixes. The podcast explores the diversity of deep house, providing listeners with new tracks and commentary about the genre.

Listen on:

