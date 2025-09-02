Social Media Statistics for China [Updated 2025]

Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2025 (Digital 2025 China) – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. See Simon Kemp's article about The Essential Guide to the Global State of Digital in 2025. Download the Global Digital Report 2025 for free.

--

China has the world’s second biggest population at 1.42 billion, with 1.11 billion people online (+1.9% or +20 million). Social media usage continues to expand, now covering 1.08 billion user identities in the country, up 2.5% from last year. The biggest and most notable shift, however, is in mobile: cellular connections have risen by 108 million, reaching 1.87 billion or 132% of the population. This moderate increase reflects how China continues to scale its digital infrastructure, with technology becoming more embedded in the daily lives of its people.

Table of Contents

Population essentials in China

China’s demographic profile reflects scale and digital readiness.

With a total population of 1.42 billion, China remains the world’s second most populous country behind India (1.45b), even after a slight year-on-year dip of -3.2 million (-0.2%). Its gender split is relatively even at 49.1% female, 50.9% male. Additionally, the median age is 40.1, placing China in a similar bracket to Thailand (40.6) and Australia (38.3), but significantly older than young populations like Malaysia (31) and the Philippines (26.1). Literacy rates remain high: 97% overall, with 95% literacy among women and 98% among men.

Urbanisation stands at 66%, which is lower than some might expect for a country that’s established itself as highly advanced in digital technology. The reason is simple: China’s massive land area supports a large rural population, as millions of people live outside major cities. Despite this, many still participate in digital life through their established mobile connectivity. With a population density of 147.5 people per km², brands must look beyond Beijing and Shanghai and create strategies that reach users across both their urban centres and equally connected rural areas.

China’s population is concentrated in its working-age core, with fewer young people coming up behind.

The largest age demographic in China sits between 30 and 59, with each five-year bracket between this range having more than 90 million people. The peak is in the 35–39 and 55–59 ranges, with 122 million (8.6% of the total population) and 117 million (8.2%) people, respectively. These segments represent the backbone of China’s consumer base.

Meanwhile, China’s under-20 segment is relatively small: only 6% are aged 15–19, and just 5.6% are aged 20-24 years old. This points to a maturing population with slower generational turnover than neighbouring markets like Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. For marketers, this signals a need to prioritise strategies that target middle-aged consumers while potentially building long-term brand relevance with a relatively smaller Gen Z base.

Internet usage statistics in China

China remains one of the largest online populations in the world, with consistent growth still underway.

As of January 2025, 1.11 billion people in China are online, a +1.9% increase from last year, adding 20 million new users. Internet penetration is at 78% of the total population, with usage continuing to expand across both urban and rural areas.

Nearly all internet users (97.1%) go online using mobile phones, with daily internet usage averaging 5 hours and 35 minutes, up by 2 minutes or +0.7% from the previous year. With continued gains in both reach and screen time, China remains a highly active and deeply connected online market.

Chinese people experience a majority of their time on the internet using their mobile phones.

Of the 5 hours and 35 minutes that Chinese users spend online daily, 3 hours and 32 minutes happen on mobile phones. That gives smartphones a 63.3% share of total daily internet time, which is nearly two-thirds of all screen activity.

Meanwhile, computers and tablets make up the remaining 2 hours and 3 minutes, showing that while desktop still plays a role in Chinese internet usage, mobile is the primary means for most browsing, streaming, and scrolling.

The main reason Chinese people go online is to stay in touch with friends and family, cited by 56.5% of users. This is followed by watching videos, TV shows, or movies (51.8%), and keeping up to date with news and events (48.5%). Finding information comes next at 45.6%, while general browsing and filling up spare time round out the top five at 43.2%.

These internet usage habits reflect a digital culture in China rooted in both function and entertainment, while also highlighting how people increasingly use the internet to gain knowledge and skills such as education and study-related purposes (36.3%), learning how to do things (34.7%), researching places, vacations and travel (32.4%), and exploring products and brands (28.9%). For marketers, this suggests that Chinese users often go online to solve problems, making educational content, practical guides, and product discovery important strategies for connecting with them.

China’s most-used apps are powered by social connection, video, and digital payments.

Topping the list of apps in China with the most monthly users is Douyin (ByteDance), China’s version of TikTok. Weixin, developed by Tencent, which is the equivalent of WeChat internationally, comes in second, highlighting its central role in everything from messaging to mobile payments in China. Third is Kuaishou, a local competitor of Douyin, which is another short-form video platform that reflects the continued dominance of content-based social media.

Outside of social and entertainment, Alipay ranks fourth, highlighting how digital payments have become a central way for people in China to transact. Pinduoduo, Taobao, and JD.com also make the top 10, showing that shopping and transactions are integrated into the mobile experience.

For brands, these apps show how content, communication, and commerce make up the internet routine of people in China. With users actively consuming, sharing, and shopping in the same digital spaces, brand success depends on crafting content that’s designed to perform within platform algorithms and social behaviours.

Social media usage statistics in China

China’s social media usage is both massive and steadily growing.

As of early 2025, China has 1.08 billion social media user identities, a +2.5% year-on-year increase that adds 27 million new accounts. This figure represents 76.5% of the total population, and more importantly, 98% of internet users in China. With social media reaching nearly all internet users in China, the scale of the audience offers brands a wide pool of potential customers to reach with the right social media strategies.

But, despite the expanding number of social media identities in China, daily time spent on social media has dipped slightly to 1 hour and 54 minutes, down by 3 minutes from the previous year. Meanwhile, gender distribution is nearly even, with 51.4% of identities male and 48.6% female.

In China, social media is just as much about e-commerce as it is about keeping connected.

The top three reasons users in China turn to social media are keeping in touch with friends and family (45.4%), filling spare time (36.5%), and seeing what’s being talked about (30.3%). These reflect the same social and entertainment behaviours seen in broader internet use, but the fourth most common reason marks a shift in intent, and it’s one worth watching for the brands and the marketers in China.

28.8% of internet users in China say they use social media to find products to purchase, which is nearly one in three users actively browsing platforms with buying intent. Add to that the 26.3% who watch livestreams, and you get a clearer view of how China’s influencer-driven online ecosystem is connected to digital marketing and e-commerce. On top of that, there’s also 23.1% who use social media to find inspiration for things to do and buy, further connecting content consumption and online shopping habits.

In short, social media users in China aren’t just scrolling to kill time: They’re looking for what to buy next. And as we’ll see later in this report, brands are taking note by investing heavily in influencer marketing and digital media ad spend to reach these intent-driven users.

Top Social Media Platforms in China

The most-used platforms among Chinese internet users aged 16+ reflect a balance of utility, entertainment, and discovery. At the top is Weixin (WeChat), used by 91.8% of internet users, which does not come as a surprise, as it’s the default app for messaging, payments, and more. Douyin follows at 83%, as it’s the backbone of China’s short-form video and influencer economy with its algorithm-driven, commerce-friendly design. Whether Chinese users are filling spare time or researching what to buy, Douyin serves as the central hub that meets many of the reasons Chinese people go online in the first place.

Third is QQ (63.4%), Tencent’s older messaging platform developed back in 1999, which still draws a loyal base. Baidu Tieba (60.2%) offers a search-driven community experience similar to Reddit, where users engage in groups about their common interests. Rounding out the top five is Xiaohongshu (56.3%), a lifestyle-focused app often described as a mix between Instagram and Pinterest, known for product reviews and curated, aesthetic feeds. It’s especially popular among younger women looking for inspiration on what to buy and how to style themselves, with content often presented in a lookbook format.

You may be wondering where the typical social media platforms are. You know, the ones you often see at the top of these kinds of charts. As you can see, there’s a clear pattern among the top platforms we just mentioned: they’re the Chinese equivalents of global apps. Others we haven’t discussed yet but are also among the most used in China include Weibo, a commentary and opinion-sharing platform with a blog-like vibe similar to X. Then there’s Kuaishou, which, as mentioned earlier, is a short-form video platform similar to TikTok - known in China as Douyin (the Chinese app that the globally-used TikTok is based on). And of course, Weixin, which is known internationally as WeChat.

Nearly 8 out of 10 internet users in China use social media for brand research.

With 79.1% of internet users in China aged 16+ using social media platforms to learn more about products and companies, it’s safe to say that having your brand visible on social media already puts you in front of a highly motivated audience. For companies looking to enter and grow in the China market, investing in a social media presence isn’t just something to consider; it’s one of the key ways to improve brand visibility and drive engagement.

WeChat and Weixin have an established social media presence in China, adding over 46 million users over the past year.

As of early 2025, WeChat and Weixin have a combined global user base of 1.38 billion, growing by +3.4% year-on-year, with an additional 11 million users joining in the most recent quarter alone. Together, they now account for 24.8% of all internet users in China and 16.9% of the global population. Gender distribution remains fairly balanced, with 52.2% male and 47.8% female users. Additionally, over a fifth of the people in China aged 13 and up (21.4%) use it, showing how it’s a part of daily life for both middle schoolers chatting with friends and China’s predominantly older users staying in touch with colleagues.

Mobile usage statistics in China

Out of the 5 hours and 35 minutes that users in China spend online daily, 3 hours and 32 minutes are spent on mobile. That’s over 63% of all internet time happening on a smartphone. It’s always a good idea to optimise content for mobile usage in China, whether it’s websites, ads, content, or shopping links that branch from social media platforms. To keep it simple: if your content doesn’t load quickly, scroll smoothly, or grab attention, it risks being ignored and wastes your digital marketing spend.

On top of being heavily used for internet access, mobile connections in China are still growing. There are now 1.87 billion cellular connections, a +6.1% increase from last year, adding 108 million new lines, which means mobile connectivity stands at 132% of the population. If there’s one takeaway from these previous two sections, it’s this: if your brand strategy isn’t prioritising mobile optimisation in China, you’re likely already a step behind the competition.

Ecommerce statistics in China

E-commerce in China is growing rapidly and at scale, with over 80 million new online shoppers added in the past year.

In 2024, a total of 946 million people in China purchased consumer goods online, amounting to a +9.3% increase year-on-year. This increase in the number of online shoppers in China helped push total e-commerce spend on consumer goods to $1.47 trillion, up +17.1% or $214 billion from the year before. On average, each shopper spent $1,553, marking a +7.1% increase in annual revenue per user.

With the rise of mobile usage in China comes the rise in spending using them: 53.3% of all consumer goods e-commerce spend came from purchases made via mobile phones, an increase of +7.1% from the previous year. With 31.2% of total retail value now coming from online channels, up +11.4% year-on-year, it’s clear that digital shopping is a major trend to watch in 2025 and beyond.

Physical media tops China’s e-commerce categories, with a tech-savvy twist.

Surprisingly, the #1 e-commerce consumer goods category in China is physical media, with an annual spend of $333 billion. At first glance, this might seem unexpected in a digital-first era, where almost anything can be accessed and paid for with a tap. But, many of these physical purchases include scannable QR codes or bonus access to digital content, merging traditional ways to consume media with China’s high-tech culture.

Coming in second is food, at $284 billion, reflecting the growing integration of e-commerce into daily needs for the Chinese people. Fashion follows at $237 billion, solidifying the role of social media platforms in shaping how consumers look for clothes and accessories online. DIY & hardware and tobacco claim the fourth and fifth spots, with $148 billion and $122 billion, respectively, while electronics rounds out the top notable e-commerce goods categories at $116 billion.

In China’s e-commerce landscape, savings and social proof drive conversions.

Consumers in China are more likely to purchase things online if they’re cheap and highly rated by others. Free delivery tops the list at 36.3%, standing out as a key priority, highlighting how shoppers are actively looking for ways to cut costs. When relying more heavily on e-commerce for daily needs, these delivery fees stack up, especially on goods from different sources. Close behind are coupons and discounts at 29.3%, pointing to the strong influence of seasonal promos and app-specific deals. It’s clear that e-commerce in China is highly price-driven when its top 2 priorities point to this.

Social likes and comments come in third at 25.5%, just ahead of easy returns policies at 24.8%, followed closely by customer reviews at 23%. This backs the idea that what fellow shoppers say, whether friends or strangers, plays a major role in the final purchase decisions of consumers in China. For marketers, that means savings will always be the top priority, with social proof potentially tipping the scales in your favour.

Digital payments have also been on the rise in China, as its mobile-first lifestyle continues to influence how its masses shop and spend.

With mobile usage in China rising, internet access happening mostly through phones, and e-commerce accelerating, digital payments have followed suit, also climbing quickly in China. Nearly everything can now be paid for with a smartphone in seconds, often via WeChat or Weibo’s QR code system, which links directly to users’ savings accounts.

This transformation is echoed in its numbers: 908 million consumers in China made digital payments in 2024, up +10.6% or +87.2 million, while the total annual value of digital payments skyrocketed to $3.74 trillion, a +13.6% or $449 billion increase. All this has resulted in a per-user annual spend of $4,120, showing just how big a part of daily life mobile is in China.

Digital marketing statistics in China

Brand discovery in China may seem fragmented, but it all leads back to social media.

At first glance, you might think social media doesn’t top the chart, but a closer inspection reveals otherwise. Word of mouth leads at 28.4%, but word doesn’t spread on its own: It travels because people see brands first through social media. It’s no coincidence that social media comments rank high too, at 25.7%, matching the percentage of users who rely on search engines to find new products. These comments act as testimonials and help validate purchasing decisions, which, as we saw earlier, play a huge role in converting casual browsing into action.

Meanwhile, social media ads (23.6%) and mobile app ads (21.7%) continue to be some of the most straightforward ways to place your brand in front of the right audience. The numbers might be spread across multiple touchpoints, but with Chinese users spending most of their time on mobile and scrolling through platforms like Douyin or Xiaohongshu, social-led digital marketing strategies remain one of the most direct and effective routes to drive action.

Brands in China know how important digital ads are, with allocated budgets climbing fast.

China’s total advertising spend reached $233 billion, and the majority of that went into digital ads at $200 billion, marking a +10.3% increase year-on-year. This is $18.8 billion more than the year before, as digital now makes up 86% of all ad spend. Brands in China are ramping up their online campaigns to become relevant and stay visible in a mobile-first market, where consumers are easily influenced nowadays to make purchases even during their downtime.

All roads lead back to social media in China, as its ad spend surges with brands chasing attention where it counts.

Social media marketing has continued to gain ground in China, with annual spend on social media ads capping at $84.7 billion, up 16% from the previous year. It now makes up 42.3% of total digital ad spend, growing by +5.1% year-on-year. These figures signal precisely that marketers are putting their money where consumers are spending their time.

Influencer marketing takes centre stage in China’s social media strategy.

As social media marketing continues to grow in China, influencer advertising has become one of the main ways brands promote themselves on these platforms. Ad spend on influencer campaigns hit $19.2 billion in 2024, a jump of +14.3%, adding $2.4 billion to the previous year’s total. It now makes up 9.6% of all digital ad spend in the country, with its allocation growing by +3.6% year-on-year.

This format is working precisely due to how consumers in China are highly tuned into recommendations, especially from creators and influencers they trust. It’s about credibility as much as it is about visibility in China’s current social media advertising landscape. As the year comes to a close, this is a key trend worth paying attention to. In a market where social proof drives buying decisions, choosing the right influencer might be your most important marketing move you make.

What's ahead for social media in China in 2025?

Social media in China is developing and expanding fast, shaping a smoother customer experience from discovery to conversion. Similarly, as mobile usage rises, the connection between brands and consumers is becoming more direct and seamless. Here’s where brands should keep their eyes in the months ahead:

Mobile will continue to drive strategy

With over 63% of internet time spent on smartphones and 132% mobile connectivity, mobile-first experiences need to be prioritised. Brands that fail to optimise content, checkout, and ad formats for mobile will fall behind the competition. E-commerce and social media have become a joint package for consumers in China

Nearly 1 in 3 Chinese users browse social media platforms to shop (28.8%) and research brands through social media (79.1%); this behaviour is being matched by rising digital ad spend (+10.3%). Expect more influencer livestreams and creator-led shopping formats to dominate the e-commerce landscape in China - and don’t forget to follow suit. Reviews make or break conversions

Whether it’s comments, reviews, or influencer recommendations, Chinese consumers rely heavily on feedback from others. 25.5% look to social likes and comments, while 23% depend on customer reviews to validate their purchases. That makes community interaction just as important as traditional ad targeting. Influencers affect sales as much as they do trends.

Influencers are now the most recognized medium for brand marketing, with influencer ad spending up +14.3% and growing quickly. It will be important moving forward for brands to collaborate with the right voice to stand out from the crowd and build brand credibility.

Brands that pay attention to these behaviours are more likely to show up in the conversations and at the checkouts that count. China’s social media landscape is ready, and the direction is clear: it’s mobile, social, and feedback driven.

--

With over 50 offices across 27 countries and regions, Meltwater serves more than 27,000 clients across various industries and sectors, operating successfully in major international markets.

Meltwater entered Greater China in 2006 and has since established offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou. By combining global expertise with localized services, the company supports over 1,000 renowned clients, including large state-owned enterprises, multinational corporations, unicorn startups, and industry leaders, providing media monitoring, social media monitoring, media intelligence and consumer insight solutions.