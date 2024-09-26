What Social Media Users Are Saying About Overtourism

In the Northern Hemisphere, summer is officially over, making it the perfect time to assess a topic that has gained steam this vacation season: excessive and overtourism.

More than a passing hot topic, overtourism is something increasing numbers of people are becoming aware of. One study found that 61% of travelers have started to avoid visiting certain locations to keep from contributing to overcrowding and other negative impacts. Meanwhile, major news outlets have begun to offer solutions for concerned travelers through articles with titles like “The 24 most underrated travel destinations in the world,” “The touristy British villages to avoid this summer,” and “How to be the sort of tourist Italians love.”

We used our social listening and analytics solution to dive into this growing conversation and learn more about what marketers should keep in mind ahead of the next big travel season.

What are excessive tourism and overtourism?

According to the World Economic Forum, “overtourism” refers to the phenomenon of “tourist demand exceeding the carrying capacity of host communities in a destination.” Common complaints and negative impacts of overtourism include overcrowding, visitor clashes with residents, and lack of economic benefit for local communities. Concerns about overtourism and excessive tourism have long existed in popular destinations, but those concerns have heightened as travel demand increased after the end of many COVID-19 restrictions. “Anti-tourism,” a related term, is often used to refer to protests against excessive tourism and in favor of increased regulations.

What are people saying about overtourism?

The biggest day for over- and anti-tourism conversations was July 9, 2024, when mentions spiked 50 times higher than average. The spike was caused by news that thousands of Barcelona locals marched through the streets (and sprayed tourists with water) in the popular Spanish city in protest of mass tourism and its effects, including rising costs of living and strain on public services and natural resources.

The second biggest day for the conversation was July 22, 2024, just after another demonstration in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Organizers of that protest, comprising tens of thousands of residents, demanded more regulation of tourism through tactics like increased tourist taxes and limits on short-term rentals.

These demonstrations were just two of several anti-tourism protests in Spain this year.

Finally, the third largest day for this conversation was June 8, 2024, when mentions spiked 26 times higher than average. This spike was caused by media coverage of a viral video showing a British tour guide arguing with a woman who asked him to be quiet at a shrine in Japan, sparking debates about cultural etiquette, overtourism, and the behavior of tourists in foreign countries.

Overall, the sentiment of this conversation is largely negative as internet users take to social media to share their frustrations and complaints with both overtourism and protesters.

As this word cloud shows, Japan, Barcelona, and Spain are the most-mentioned locations.

Where is the overtourism conversation headed?

As summer, and tourist season, in the Northern Hemisphere has wound down, so has the conversation. From August 15 to September 15, 2024, social media mentions decreased by 41% compared to the previous month. However, come April, mentions of overtourism and related keywords will likely rise again.

The same is true for news mentions of the issue, which saw a 252% year-over-year increase. Should anti-tourism protests reemerge, overtourism will continue to be in the international spotlight.

Takeaways for marketers

Like travel, the social media conversation about tourism is largely seasonal, but it is one that travel and hospitality marketers need to pay close attention to throughout the year. For English-speaking audiences, Reddit, X, and Pinterest are generally top platforms for discussion and exchanging ideas, but diving into where and how your audiences spend time online is key to better understanding the topics and trends that concern them most.

Marketers play a crucial part in how hospitality and travel brands, and other organizations, participate in this conversation. For example, take the City of Miami’s campaign from March 2024 in which it “breaks up” with rowdy spring breakers.

Or Atout France’s #ExploreFrance campaign highlighting lesser-visited destinations in the country and encouraging sustainable travel.

Or the City of Oslo’s viral, tongue-in-cheek ad promoting a more slow-paced, thoughtful form of tourism.

In each campaign, marketers emphasize the value of the featured destinations, as well as the enjoyment to be found in respecting them and exploring off the beaten path. And the key to their success was an intimate understanding of where target audiences stand on the issue.

For marketers in any field, striking the right tone and messaging is the foundation for successful campaigns.