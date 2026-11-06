8 Best Muck Rack Alternatives in 2026 (Compared & Priced)

Muck Rack is a strong product for journalist research and pitching. Most teams start looking elsewhere for four reasons: pricing you can only get from a sales call, no way to try the platform before you buy, channels such as print, broadcast and social listening (powered by Keyhole) sold as add-ons, and coverage that's strongest in North America, which matters if you pitch in EMEA or APAC.

The alternatives below split into three groups. Some replace the whole Muck Rack workflow, from finding journalists to reporting on coverage. Some are lighter, cheaper outreach tools. Others specialize in one job, such as broadcast monitoring.

If you already know which job matters most, jump to the comparison table or the "How to choose" section. If you're still deciding, start with the reviews.

About this list: We scored every tool using the same criteria and checked pricing and ratings on November 6, 2026.

Contents

8 best Muck Rack alternatives at a glance

Quick picks:

Full Muck Rack replacement on one platform : Meltwater

: Meltwater Enterprise wire distribution : Cision

: Cision Print and broadcast monitoring beside a database : Agility PR Solutions

: Agility PR Solutions Published pricing and a free trial : Semrush AI PR Toolkit or Prezly

: Semrush AI PR Toolkit or Prezly TV and radio monitoring : Critical Mention

: Critical Mention Pitching from Gmail or Outlook: Propel

Tool Best for Starting price as of November 2026 G2 rating as of November 2026 Journalist database Monitoring channels Press distribution Free trial Meltwater Outreach, monitoring, distribution and AI visibility in one place From $10,000 per year (indicative) 4.1 (2,680 reviews) ✓ News, print, broadcast, podcasts, social ✓ Demo on request Cision Enterprise teams that need wire distribution Contact for pricing 3.9 (1,368 reviews, as CisionOne) ✓ Print, online, TV, radio, social, podcasts ✓ None listed Agility PR Solutions Print and broadcast monitoring beside the database Contact for pricing 4.1 (420 reviews) ✓ Online, print, broadcast, podcasts, radio, social ✓ Ask vendor Semrush AI PR Toolkit Teams that want a database and pitching at a published price $149 per month (Base) 4.2 (111 reviews, as Prowly) ✓ Online news, blogs, forums (Pro plan and up) No Yes, 7 days Prezly Small teams managing their own media contacts €100 per month, billed annually 4.3 (78 reviews) No (CRM for your own contacts) Coverage tracking Newsroom and email Yes, 14 days Critical Mention TV and radio monitoring Contact for pricing 4.3 (221 reviews) ✓ TV, radio, online news, social No None listed Roxhill UK-focused media relations Contact for pricing 3.9 (27 reviews) ✓ Coverage monitoring Varies by plan None listed Propel Pitching from Gmail or Outlook Contact for pricing 4.4 (39 reviews) ✓ Online news, print, social, TV, radio Not listed Yes, 7 days Muck Rack (baseline) Journalist research and pitching Contact for pricing 4.5 (551 reviews) ✓ Online on all plans; podcasts from Standard; print, broadcast and social as add-ons Add-on No (demo only)

How we tested and scored Muck Rack alternatives

Robert Bishop, Sr. Manager, Product Marketing at Meltwater, reviewed every tool on this list.

"I compared each platform the way a PR team leaving Muck Rack would. Which channels does it monitor, how do you find and contact journalists, what does it show you about your coverage and about AI answers, and what does it cost to start? For every tool, I looked at the product, its current plans and pricing, and recent G2 reviews, and I scored them all against the same six criteria."

We scored each tool on six weighted criteria:

Criteria Weight What we looked at Coverage 25% Journalist database reach plus monitoring across news, print, broadcast, podcasts and social AI features 20% Pitch drafting, journalist matching and tracking how AI answers describe your brand Analytics and reporting 20% Coverage reports, share of voice and how easily you can show results to leadership Ease of use 15% Time to build a first media list and send a first pitch Integrations and data access 10% Exports, APIs and connections to the rest of your stack Pricing and contract terms 10% Published prices, contract length and the cost of add-ons

Prices come from each vendor's own pricing page. Where a vendor doesn't publish prices, we say so and cite any published estimate with its source. Ratings come from G2, checked on November 6, 2026. Semrush AI PR Toolkit is still listed on G2 under its former name, Prowly.

The 8 best Muck Rack alternatives in 2026, reviewed

1. Meltwater: best for outreach, monitoring, distribution and AI visibility on one platform

Reviewed by Robert Bishop, Sr. Manager, Product Marketing, Meltwater:

"If you use Muck Rack for pitching and use separate tools for monitoring, distribution or AI visibility tracking, Meltwater is worth a demo, because it puts all of those on one platform. If pitching is the only job you need covered, a lighter tool will cost you less."

Meltwater is a unified media, social, and consumer intelligence, and Answer Engine Optimization platform used by more than 27,000 organizations, covering 240+ languages. Its Media Relations product handles journalist discovery, pitching and coverage reporting. The same platform monitors the full media landscape your pitches reach, from online news and print to TV, radio, podcasts and social media, so you can see earned coverage across every channel in one place.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "The part I'd look at first is the link between outreach and coverage. You can see which pitches earned coverage across news, print, broadcast and podcasts without exporting anything, which is where teams running separate tools usually lose time."

Key features

Finds best-fit journalists from your pitch using AI search across the Meltwater media database of 800,000+ contacts.

Alerts you when a journalist changes beat or role, and keeps outreach history on a unified profile.

Distributes releases nationally or globally through Meltwater's press release distribution, with 24- and 48-hour pickup reports.

Monitors news, print, broadcast, podcasts and social with Meltwater Media Intelligence, so pitches connect to the coverage they earn.

Shows what AI answers say about your brand through GenAI Lens, including which sources and authors those answers cite and which competitors appear alongside you.

(Source)

Mira, Meltwater's AI teammate, answers questions in plain language across Meltwater products, including GenAI Lens and Media Relations.

The communications team at CNSI at UCLA used Meltwater to find reporters covering science and commercialization, pitch an incubator startup story, and report results to leadership.

Pros

Replaces separate database, monitoring and distribution tools

Monitors print and broadcast alongside online coverage

Connects outreach to coverage reporting for leadership

Cons

Requires a 12-month minimum contract

Publishes indicative starting points, not fixed prices

More platform than you need if pitching is your only job

Pricing: Plans are tailored with a 12-month minimum. Meltwater's pricing guide lists indicative starting points of $10,000 per year (Starter), $25,000 (Pro) and $130,000 (Enterprise). Journalist database access and press distribution are included from Starter.

Choose Meltwater if you pay for Muck Rack plus separate monitoring or distribution tools and want them in one place. Skip it if you only need journalist search and pitching on a small budget.

2. Cision: best for enterprise teams that need wire distribution

Cision is an enterprise communications platform that combines a media database, outreach, monitoring and press release distribution through its own newswire. It's built for large teams that send releases often and need wide pickup.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "Cision makes the most sense when you send a lot of releases, because distribution sits in the same platform as your database and monitoring. If you rarely use a wire, you'd be paying for breadth you don't need."

Key features

Monitors print, online, TV, radio, social, podcast and magazine coverage in real time.

Lets you build journalist relationships and send media releases from the platform.

Tracks search and AI answer visibility through its GenAI monitoring.

Publishes owned news through a digital online newsroom.

Pros

Wire distribution built into the platform

Broad monitoring across traditional channels

Investor relations and newsroom tools for public companies

Cons

No published pricing

More platform to set up than lighter outreach tools

Pricing: Contact for pricing through Cision's pricing request page.

Choose Cision if release distribution is central to your program and you want it alongside your database. Skip it if you want distribution and monitoring without the risk of over-tooling; Meltwater includes database access and press distribution from its Starter plan.

Also weighing Cision against other tools? Our guide to Cision alternatives compares platforms on database and distribution.

3. Agility PR Solutions: best for print and broadcast monitoring alongside the database

Agility PR Solutions is an all-in-one PR platform covering a media database, AI-assisted pitching, media monitoring, analysis and press release distribution. Its monitoring includes print, broadcast and podcasts, which makes it a common pick for teams that pay extra for those channels today.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "For a Muck Rack customer, Agility's main appeal is that print and broadcast monitoring come with the platform rather than as add-ons. The optional human analyst support also helps if you report to leadership often."

Key features

Searches a 1.1M+ contact database, by Agility's own figure, and drafts personalized pitches with AI.

Indexes news across online, print, broadcast, podcast, radio and social.

Adds dedicated human analysts for executive briefings and crisis flagging.

Shows how AI models describe your brand and which sources shape those answers.

Distributes releases at a flat fee with unlimited words.

Pros

Print and broadcast monitoring included

Human analyst support on top of the platform

Reviewers on G2 praise setup speed and support

Cons

No published pricing

Some G2 reviewers mention an outdated design and reporting issues

Pricing: Contact for pricing. Plans are custom and billed annually by default. Agility is a subsidiary of Innodata.

Choose Agility PR Solutions if you want print and broadcast monitoring included with your database. Skip it if TV and radio clips are the only thing you need.

4. Semrush AI PR Toolkit: best for buying a database and pitching without a sales call

Semrush AI PR Toolkit, formerly Prowly, combines a media database, AI-assisted pitching and online media monitoring. It's built for teams with little PR software experience that want to buy without a sales call.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "This is the most direct way to buy a journalist database without a sales call, and searching for outlets that AI models cite is a smart angle. Check the plan before you buy, though: online monitoring starts at Pro, not Base."

Key features

Finds outlets that AI models cite through its AI-cited media database.

Sends and tracks pitches by email from the platform.

Monitors online coverage with AI summaries, alerts and digests on the Pro plan and up.

Drafts pitch emails and press releases with PR-trained AI.

Pros

Published pricing and a 7-day free trial

Guided setup for teams new to PR software

Connects to the wider Semrush platform

Cons

Monitoring starts at the Pro plan and covers online sources only

Base includes 500 email sends; Pro raises that to 1,250

Pricing: Base costs $149 per month, Pro $279 and Business $499, per Semrush's AI PR Toolkit pricing page. Each plan has a 7-day free trial, with sending and contact exports limited during the trial.

Choose Semrush AI PR Toolkit if you want a database and pitching at a published price. Skip it if you mainly need to manage contacts you already have.

5. Prezly: best for managing your own media contacts

Prezly is PR software built around a shared PR CRM. You import the media lists you already have, keep every pitch, open, click and note on one timeline per contact, and pitch from the same place. It isn't a journalist database: Prezly manages your own contacts and offers curated media lists as a separate service.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: “Prezly works best when you already have strong media relationships and a list you trust. Its CRM keeps every pitch and note on one shared timeline, which suits small teams moving off spreadsheets. It won't find new journalists for you."

Key features

Imports contacts from Excel, CSV or Mailchimp and links each journalist to their outlet.

Segments lists by tag, beat, region or engagement, and flags inactive or bounced contacts.

Keeps pitches, opens, clicks and team notes on one shared timeline per contact.

Lets journalists subscribe to your updates through your newsroom.

Moves your contacts from your old tools for free.

Pros

14-day free trial with no credit card

Free migration from other PR tools

Simple enough for one-person teams

Cons

Essential is limited to one user, 5,000 contacts and sending from a Prezly address

No journalist database; curated media lists are a separate service

Pricing: Essential costs €100 per month billed annually for one user and up to 5,000 contacts. Standard costs €250 per month billed annually for two users, 10,000 contacts and sending from your own domain, per Prezly's pricing page. Enterprise pricing is custom.

Choose Prezly if you already have your media list and want one shared place to manage those contacts and pitch them. Skip it if you need to discover new journalists.

6. Critical Mention: best for TV and radio monitoring

Critical Mention, an Onclusive company, is a media monitoring platform that searches TV, radio, online news and social media. It also includes a media contact database, so you can build and export lists of journalists.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "For TV and radio, it's quick to find a clip and share it with your team. Its contact database covers broadcasters and producers too, though you’ll export lists to pitch rather than send from the platform."

Key features

Returns monitoring results within 60 seconds with real-time notifications.

Builds custom charts and graphs for coverage reports.

Shares results with stakeholders in one click.

Maps sentiment and trends with density maps and word clouds.

Pros

Fast broadcast monitoring

Shareable, visual reports

Simple search across TV and radio

Cons

No built-in email pitching; lists are exported to CSV

No published pricing

Pricing: Contact for pricing. Critical Mention offers tailored plans for individual brands and entities.

Choose Critical Mention if broadcast coverage is the gap in your current setup. Skip it if you want to pitch from the same platform.

7. Roxhill: best for UK-focused media relations

Roxhill is a London-based media intelligence company offering a journalist database, monitoring, and spokespeople analytics. It's known for UK journalist data and human-led analysis.

(Source)

Reviewer's take: "If most of your media list is UK journalists, Roxhill is worth a look for its topic-led search and spokespeople analytics. Teams pitching across several regions will find its coverage narrower."

Key features

Searches journalists by topic and sets alerts for journalist moves.

Tracks coverage with automated folders and custom alerts.

Compares your spokespeople's media visibility with competitors.

Adds bespoke media briefings from Roxhill's analysts.

Pros

Strong UK journalist data

Spokespeople analytics few tools offer

Dedicated account manager for training

Cons

Press release distribution varies by plan

Less suited to teams pitching mainly outside the UK

Pricing: Contact for pricing.

Choose Roxhill if most of your pitching targets UK media. Skip it if you pitch across many regions; Meltwater’s media database covers North America, EMEA and APAC.

8. Propel: best for pitching from Gmail or Outlook

Propel is an AI-powered PR management platform that combines a media database, pitching, media monitoring and ROI reporting. It’s built for teams that want to run outreach from Gmail or Outlook instead of logging into a separate platform.

(Source)

Reviewer’s take: “Propel is the closest like-for-like swap on this list if you mainly use Muck Rack to find and pitch journalists. Pitching from your inbox keeps outreach where your team already works, but confirm which monitoring channels your plan includes before you switch.”

Key features

Finds journalists from a plain-language prompt across 1M+ journalists, by Propel’s own figure.

Sends and tracks pitches from Gmail and Outlook plugins, with open and reply tracking.

Drafts a personalized intro for each journalist with AI.

Monitors news sites, social media, TV and radio, with share of voice and sentiment.

Reports PR’s effect on traffic and conversions alongside coverage.

Pros

Pitch and track outreach without leaving your inbox

7-day free trial

Database, monitoring and ROI reporting on one platform

Cons

No published pricing

Fewer G2 reviews than most tools on this list

Pricing: Propel quotes plans through a demo request, per its G2 pricing listing.

Choose Propel if you want a media database and pitching that run from your inbox. Skip it if you want human analyst briefings alongside the platform.

How to choose the right Muck Rack alternative for your team

Start with the jobs your team does every week. Muck Rack bundles several, and most alternatives are stronger at some than others.

If you need Look at Database, pitching, monitoring and distribution in one place Meltwater, Cision, Agility PR Solutions A database and pitching at a published price Semrush AI PR Toolkit, Meltwater A CRM to manage your own media contacts and relationships Prezly, Meltwater TV and radio monitoring Critical Mention, Meltwater UK journalist data Roxhill, Meltwater Online and social monitoring Meltwater

Features worth paying for

Journalist matching by topic, not only beat. A pitch that misses a journalist's beat usually goes unanswered, so look for search that reads what each journalist has written recently, not only the beat label on their profile.

A pitch that misses a journalist's beat usually goes unanswered, so look for search that reads what each journalist has written recently, not only the beat label on their profile. Contact data that stays current. Strong media relations depend on accurate contacts, so ask how often the vendor verifies them and how fast it reflects job changes.

Strong media relations depend on accurate contacts, so ask how often the vendor verifies them and how fast it reflects job changes. Monitoring that connects to outreach. You should see which pitches turned into coverage without exporting between tools. If monitoring matters more to you than pitching, our roundup of media monitoring tools compares platforms on earned coverage.

You should see which pitches turned into coverage without exporting between tools. If monitoring matters more to you than pitching, our roundup of media monitoring tools compares platforms on earned coverage. AI answer tracking you can act on. Many platforms now show how AI answers describe your brand - including those from editorial sources. Check whether yours shows the sources behind those answers, so you know where to pitch next. Our guide to PR and GEO covers how to use that data.

Many platforms now show how AI answers describe your brand - including those from editorial sources. Check whether yours shows the sources behind those answers, so you know where to pitch next. Our guide to PR and GEO covers how to use that data. Clear contract terms. Ask about minimum terms, seat limits and add-on costs before you compare headline prices.

Ask about minimum terms, seat limits and add-on costs before you compare headline prices. Coverage in every market you pitch. If you pitch outside North America, ask how many contacts and sources a vendor covers in each region and language you need, not only the global total. Some tools on this list are regional by design, such as Roxhill for UK media.

Before you switch, export your media lists, outreach history and coverage reports from Muck Rack, and confirm the new vendor can import them. Ask for a trial or a guided demo built around one real campaign.

Choosing your Muck Rack alternative: next steps

Muck Rack alternatives fall into full platforms, lighter outreach tools and monitoring specialists. Full platforms such as Meltwater, Cision and Agility PR Solutions replace the whole workflow, while Semrush AI PR Toolkit, Propel and Prezly focus on outreach. Specialists such as Critical Mention and Roxhill fill one gap: broadcast monitoring or UK media.

Your next step is to list the tools you pay for today alongside Muck Rack and the jobs each one does. If that list includes separate monitoring or distribution, a single platform will likely cost less than the combined stack.

To see how outreach, monitoring and distribution work together, explore Meltwater's Media Relations platform and schedule a walkthrough built around one of your own campaigns.

FAQs about Muck Rack alternatives

How much does Muck Rack cost?

Muck Rack doesn't publish its prices. Its pricing page lists Starter, Standard and Premier plans for brands and agencies, and the quote depends on your number of users and the add-ons you choose. Print and broadcast monitoring, social listening and press release distribution are all add-ons, so get a quote for the channels you need before you compare.

Is there a free Muck Rack alternative?

No free tool matches Muck Rack's full feature set. Prezly offers a 14-day free trial without a credit card, and Semrush AI PR Toolkit and Propel offer 7-day trials. A free trial is the quickest way to test whether a lighter tool covers your work before you commit.

What's the difference between Muck Rack and Cision?

Both combine a journalist database, outreach and monitoring. Cision adds its own newswire for press release distribution and broad monitoring across print, TV, radio, and podcasts, which can suit enterprise teams. Muck Rack is known for its journalist database and relationship management tools, and includes print and broadcast monitoring and distribution as add-ons. Compare them by the channels you need and how much distribution you do.

Is Meltwater a good alternative to Muck Rack?

Meltwater fits PR teams who need a global media database alongside comprehensive media monitoring and integrated social listening. It includes a journalist database, pitching, monitoring across news, print, broadcast, podcasts, and social listening, press release distribution with no per-word fees, and AI answer tracking.

Which Muck Rack alternative has the largest journalist database?

Vendors count contacts differently, so clarify this during your discovery calls. Ask, 'Who do you count as a contact? Are you counting traditional journalists, or are you including other creators and influencers all within the same database?' By their own figures, Agility PR Solutions lists 1.1 million+ contacts, and Meltwater lists 800,000+ journalist and media contacts. Ask each vendor how often contacts are verified, since accuracy affects your bounce rate more than database size.

Can I move my media lists from Muck Rack to another platform?

In most cases, yes. Export your lists and contact notes before your contract ends, then ask the new vendor whether it can import them and match them to its own journalist profiles.