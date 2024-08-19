Reaching New Audiences

Along with business and tech enthusiasts, CNSI news has relevance for a wide scope of audiences, including funding agencies, government officials, California employers, and more. “We really serve a broad range of not only the campus community but our extended community through Los Angeles and Southern California,” says Wilkins. “Meltwater is a tool we use to reach all our audiences.”

The Suite’s robust search function lets the CNSI team drill down on monitoring all of the topics, industries, companies, researchers, and business leaders relevant to the institute’s work. With it, CNSI can zero in on niche topics like quantum computing and analyze the conversation to uncover insights like emerging topics and influencers. The team uses those insights to discover audiences it previously didn’t know about and land coverage in high-impact media outlets.

“Choosing Meltwater has given our team a greater level of visibility not only on our internal campus community but externally to the various audiences who care about the research coming out of UCLA or the California NanoSystems Institute,” Wilkins says. “We needed that specificity that Meltwater could give us in communicating the work that we wanted to.”

Proving Value

Without comprehensive reporting, even the best communications teams struggle to demonstrate the impact of their efforts. The CNSI communications team uses Meltwater to reliably prove its value and build trust with leadership. Dashboards offer a single source of truth that enables collaboration within the communications department. Meanwhile, shareable, easy-to-generate reports enhance transparency, giving cross-functional stakeholders and executives proof of the team’s achievements and contributions to overall business goals.

“Those reports really allow us to share something of value that is not only backing up the work that our team does, but also giving leadership insight just into how important marketing and communications is,” Wilkins says. “Before we had that data, it was like a black hole. Now, we have the numbers to show we're kicking butt here.”