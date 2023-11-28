Celebrate Pride with the Top 5 LGBTQ+ Influencers

It’s June, and we all know what that means. The sun is shining, summer is upon us, and most importantly, it’s Pride Month! Pride events and celebrations are traditionally held in June in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, a historic event of gay liberation and equality.

Pride is not only a time of celebrating but an important month for brands and allies to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Brand values have played an important role in marketing strategies over the last years, and one of the most relevant channels for brands to authentically promote values is through influencer marketing.

Collaborating with LGBTQ+ influencers during pride is a way for brands to support the community and connect with new users in a pure and important way. But, true brand values must endure year-round, not just during Pride.

Top 5 LGBTQ+ Influencers

Here are 5 great LGBTQ+ creators who are wonderfully influencing their category with great content:

@Team2Moms

Handle: @Team2Moms

@Team2Moms Category: Parenting

Parenting Klear Score: 86

86 Past collaborations: Hallmark, Victoria’s Secret, and Campell’s

Team2Moms are a bi-racial, lesbian couple who create awesome content centered around their beautiful family. As parents of three young children, they develop posts all parents can relate to while promoting important messages on diversity and inclusivity.

@mynameisjessamyn

Handle: @mynameisjessamyn

Category: Yoga

Yoga Klear Score: 86

86 Past collaborations: Panera Bread, Adidas, Amazon Fashion

Jessamyn Stanely is a yoga teacher with 466K+ followers who love her honest and fresh content, and body-positive messaging. She is also the founder of The UnderBelly Yoga, an inclusive wellness community. Many have criticized the yoga industry for white-washing and lack of body representation. Creators like Jessamyn help to bridge inclusivity into an industry lacking equal representation, and she’s just super cool.

@nikkietutorials

Handle: @nikkietutorials

Category: Beauty

Beauty Klear Score: 98

98 Past collaborations: Marc Jacobs, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Eurovision

When it comes to beauty influencers, there is almost no one that can beat Nikkie Tutorials. With over 14.8M Instagram followers and 13.8M YouTube subscribers, this is a serious creator. In 2020, after amassing a huge loyal following obsessed with her fabulous beauty content, Nikkie came out as transgender in a powerful YouTube video. It was met with praise and support from both the Beauty and LGBTQ+ community, and she continues to create great content and collaborate with the world’s leading brands.

@abrowntable

Handle: @abrowntable

Category: Food

Food Klear Score: 75

75 Past collaborations: NY Times Cooking, Staub

Nike Sharma is a cook and food writer, whose content you should probably avoid if you are hungry. He shares mouth-watering recipes with his over 100K followers that range from vegan cakes to channa masala. Warning, the recipes are not for amateurs. He’s a serious cook, and these are the kinds of recipes that will surely impress your friends at the next dinner party.

@oriolpamies

Handle: @oriolpamies

Category: Travel

Travel Klear Score: 82

82 Past Collaborations: Ray-Ban

This is where I start to get jealous, as I haven’t been on a vacation since February 2020. However, in the pandemic world, there are still some that are managing to travel and to make it look pretty good. Take Oriol Pamies, a Spanish travel influencer, LGBTQ+ activist, and founder of Queer Destinations, and travel agency promoting safe destinations for queer tourists. Whether in his home country of Spain or travel around the globe, Oriol manages to keep a consistent with quality content and infuse his message of equality through all collaborations.

Get Inspired for Pride with a Fresh and Bubbly LGBTQ+ Influencer Campaign

Getting ready for pride is a great idea! Take a look at this example influencer campaign and get inspired:

Example: Our House Wine X Human Rights Council

Our House Wine is a local wine manufacturer from Washington State, aimed at producing quality table wines that bring people together. The brand is a huge advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021 they ran a campaign that earned them a Social Visionary award due to their great work highlights stories across the Queer community.

In 2022 House of Wine was partnering with the Human Rights Council for another wonderful campaign that encourages fans of the brand to share their story with the hashtag #ShowUsYourPrideWins, and for each bottle of limited edition Rosè sold the brand will donate $2 to the human rights council.

Our House Wine X Human Rights Council Influencers

Collaborate with LGBTQ+ Influencers

Are you looking to collaborate with influencers that share the same values are your brand? Klear makes it easy to identify those who perfectly align with brand messaging while ensuring you are authentically promoting values and engaging with like-minded individuals. Schedule a call with one of our product experts to learn more: