On-Demand Webinar: Love Your Lifelines
Watch our fun-filled Valentine’s Day themed webinar on demand, where we show you how to access and effectively leverage each of our support offerings. Not only will you learn to love your lifelines but soon you'll be the go-to guru, with your boss seeking your wisdom on optimizing Meltwater for business success.
In this session, you'll learn:
- How to join mCommunity user groups, subscribe to product updates, search for product-specific help articles, post in forums, and more
- How to navigate Meltwater Academy and find the right courses and certifications to further your learning
- How to use the Help Center to find answers to your burning questions
- Best practices for using the in-app Live Chat, so you can get the fastest response when reaching out for help
