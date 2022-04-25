Customer Stories
Junior Marketing Manager UKI
Jess joined Meltwater in August 2020 and is the Junior Marketing Manager for UKI operations. She has an Honours Degree in Marketing from the University of Northampton and has 7+ years’ industry experience specialising in communications and digital marketing, Jess has worked within a variety of industries including financial services, defence and technology. Beyond her work as a marketer, she is studying towards her Chartership from the Chartered Institute of Marketing(CIM).

