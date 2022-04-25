Jess joined Meltwater in August 2020 and is the Junior Marketing Manager for UKI operations. She has an Honours Degree in Marketing from the University of Northampton and has 7+ years’ industry experience specialising in communications and digital marketing, Jess has worked within a variety of industries including financial services, defence and technology. Beyond her work as a marketer, she is studying towards her Chartership from the Chartered Institute of Marketing(CIM).