SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (April 24, 2018) – Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence and now Outside Insight, today announced its acquisition of Sysomos, a leader in social analytics and engagement. The addition of Sysomos to Meltwater enables organizations to analyze social media, news and other human-generated content in one platform, furthering Meltwater’s mission to give businesses the insights from outside data, helping them stay ahead.

“All the social analytics companies look at social data in isolation, limiting the insights for brands and businesses,” says Jorn Lyseggen, founder and CEO of Meltwater. “With our acquisition of Sysomos, we can bring together news and social media under one company, giving social data context while adding social engagement to our news and media monitoring offering.”

For the PR and communications teams who engage with influencers over social media, Meltwater’s existing Media Intelligence division will now offer integrated news monitoring and social engagement. Under Meltwater, Sysomos will become the Social Analytics division with a focus on delivering timely and relevant insights to brands and marketing teams. Both divisions support Meltwater’s mission to give businesses insights from external data.

“By joining the Meltwater team, our clients benefit from the leadership and global scale of one of the world’s first SaaS companies,” says Peter Heffring, the former Sysomos CEO who will run Meltwater’s Social Analytics division. “In order to enhance the search and analytics experience in the Sysomos Platform, we will leverage the AI models and information extracted from the unstructured web by Meltwater. This will give our clients the context needed to collect more meaningful insights across their earned and owned social channels.”

Following the acquisition of DataSift last month, the Sysomos acquisition cements Meltwater as the market leader of both Social Analytics and Media Intelligence. “It’s not enough to simply give clients raw data or shallow analytics – businesses need relevant insights. Between our combined data partnerships, Sysomos’ social analytics and Meltwater’s AI models, we can combine social and news data to extract game-changing insights for both of our clients,” says Niklas de Besche, Executive Director of Product at Meltwater. “At the same time, with Sysomos under the Meltwater brand, we can offer our clients greater integration between social engagement and media monitoring.”

The Sysomos acquisition is Meltwater’s seventh in the last 18 months.

About Meltwater

With 20 years of experience in the field of online media monitoring, Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics solutions, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their marketing and communications strategies and executive decision making. With over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner with local customer success teams. Meltwater also supports the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visit www.meltwater.com.

About Sysomos

Sysomos is the global leader in social marketing and analytics empowering brands and agencies to turn data-driven insights into actionable customer engagement opportunities. Our unified, insights-driven social platform gives marketers the easiest way to Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze at scale across earned, owned and paid media. Sysomos serves more than 1,200 customers including 80% of the world’s top agencies and global brands. Learn more at Sysomos.com.

Media contact:

Julia Thornton

Product Communications, Meltwater

julia.thornton@meltwater.com