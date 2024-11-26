Establishing a brand identity that has longevity is all about showing and not telling. A brand can’t just say it is reliable or forward-thinking or whatever other attribute it is built on. Instead, consumers need to see those attributes in action via product offerings and campaigns. And they can’t do it just once — constant reinforcement makes all the difference for established brands aiming to stay relevant.

Cultural amplification is one strategy brands can use to stay top of mind for a wider audience. Do it right and you can reap the many benefits, including increased brand awareness, engagement, and consumer loyalty. Read on for our cultural amplification 101 guide that brands in any sector can use.

Dive into the risks and rewards of cultural amplification in our exclusive report, featuring examples from 20+ leading retail brands.

What is cultural amplification in marketing?

Cultural amplification in marketing refers to activations that amplify brand messaging across niche communities to enhance brand identity in strategic ways. They often come in the form of carefully-chosen brand partnerships and ambassadorships activated through sponsorships, in-person events, capsule collections, and more. If done correctly, these efforts can help brands enhance prominence and loyalty by breaking into mainstream culture or engaging emerging macro-trends. Overall, cultural amplification activations are key to longevity and continued relevance for all kinds of retail brands, but especially for those in the luxury sector.

3 examples of effective cultural amplification collabs

As with many ideas, it’s easiest to illustrate cultural amplification in marketing through examples. Here are just some of the many ways brands have used the strategy to strengthen their identities across audiences.

OMEGA and NASA

OMEGA has been tied to NASA since 1968, when the U.S. space program certified the luxury watch brand for use in all manned missions. Decades later, the brand has solidified its status as a reliable timekeeper via partnerships with leading sports competitions and athletes around the globe. But its continued association with NASA sets it apart from other watch brands as being at the cutting edge of this centuries-old technology.

Levi’s Jeans and Beyoncé

Beyoncé helped boost Levi’s Jeans’ cultural relevance and visibility with some country and Western cultural synergy. Back in March after the pop superstar revealed the tracklist for her country album, Cowboy Carter, it included a song called Levii’s Jeans, which spiked the brand’s social media and news mentions by 120%.

Check out our data analysis blog to learn more about Cowboy Carter’s impact on collaborators and brands.

About six months after the album dropped, Levi’s rolled out its REIIMAGINE campaign starring Queen Bey herself. Along with tapping into the star’s global fanbase, the campaign aligned the brand with the new era of country music.

Evian and Wimbledon

Evian is one of the first brands many consumers around the world think of when they think of high-end bottled water. It reinforces its association with luxury and refinement through its long-term partnership with Wimbledon, the oldest and arguably most prestigious of the four major pro tennis tournaments. In recent years, Evian has used its presence at the tournament to promote its sustainability initiatives, including in 2024 when it provided mineral water refill stations to cut down on plastic bottle waste from spectators.

What brands need to know about cultural amplification

Each of the above cultural amplification activations are successful thanks to brand identity synergy. Where many brands stumble in collaborations, partnerships, and ambassadorships is lack of identity or values alignment. Before embarking on this kind of marketing activation it’s important to answer key questions, like:

What are the brand identity attributes we are trying to amplify?

What audiences are we trying to reach?

How is this activation consistent with our other plans and strategies?

There is a lot to consider when stepping into the exciting but risky world of cultural amplification in marketing. Learn how to master it with the right tools in our report, The Risks and Rewards of Cultural Amplification.