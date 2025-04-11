Are we at the beginning of a branded Substack boom? Some strong signs point to yes. Not only does the newsletter platform boast five million paid subscribers, but Google searches for “Substack” recently outnumbered those for “newsletter” for the first time ever since it launched in 2017. Everyone from discerning fashion enthusiasts to broadcast TV news anchors are flocking to the platform in search of some fresh air, and a growing number of brands are following suit. If your brand is considering doing the same, read on for some inspiration from the forefront of the Substack wave. But first, let’s check out how big this buzz really is.

How popular has Substack become?

There have been over 3 million mentions of Substack from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, in broadcast, news, blogs, product reviews, and more than a dozen social media channels including X, Bluesky, Reddit, and Pinterest.

Our social listening analysis found that mentions of Substack have increased by nearly 90% over the past six months (from October 2024 through March 2025) compared to the six months prior. And though mentions of Substack spiked twice in July 2024, they didn’t begin their recent rise until early this year.

Interestingly, over the past year, some of the furthest-reaching mentions of Substack have come from The New York Times, which has cited newsletters on the platform in multiple pieces like profiles, author interviews, movie roundups, and even political reporting. Meanwhile, a Pinterest post featuring an air fryer S’mores recipe drove the most engagement with its link to a cooking Substack newsletter. With so much attention on the platform, now is the perfect time for brands across industries to look into how to make the most of this growing channel.

How are brands using Substack?

Substack isn’t the place for conventional email marketing, per the platform’s content guidelines. Instead, brand and commercial newsletters, which “may be subject to additional verification”, need to deliver original, editorial content that appeals beyond just the fans of a particular service or product. That’s no small task, requiring dedicated time and resources that not every brand can or should prioritize. Still, there are already some notable brands making it work, especially in the beauty and fashion sectors. Here are a few of the brands demonstrating how Substack marketing can be done.

Loftie

https://littlebookofsleep.substack.com/

Smart alarm clock and lamp brand Loftie uses its “Little Book of Sleep” Substack to examine the cultural history and significance of sleep. Launched in February 2025, the blog includes dispatches from multiple writers covering topics like the history of the pillow, depictions of beds in art, and the latest news in sleep. Though it’s new, Loftie’s Substack is an example of how to use newsletters to elevate the lifestyle around a brand.

M.M.LaFleur

https://mmlafleur.substack.com/

More than 80,000 people subscribe to “The M Dash”, a Substack by womenswear brand M.M.LaFleur. Geared for career-focused women, the newsletter publishes interviews, work advice, and brand news. However, its style guides incorporating brand pieces and real insights from its stylists are the biggest draw. With so many shoppers looking for examples of how items look on real people, as well as how to style them, “The M Dash” is using Substack to solve that problem for its potential customers.

The RealReal

https://therealreal.substack.com/

Resale platform The RealReal has drawn over 2,000 subscribers to its fashion Substack “The RealGirl.” Instead of showing off multiple voices, the newsletter is written from the perspective of an anonymous, RealReal-obsessed fashionista called The RealGirl. Also launched in February 2025, “The RealGirl” is just getting started. However, it is already a great example of how a brand can use Substack to embody their ideal customer and wield the influencer appeal that brings so many readers to the platform in the first place.

Vestiaire Collective

Fellow resale platform Vestiaire Collective doesn’t operate its own Substack. Instead, it sponsors posts with popular fashion and lifestyle newsletters including Why Not?, Long Live, and Night Shade, by Ghia founder and CEO Melanie Masarin. Other companies like Amigo, Free People, Net-a-Porter, and Goop have also gone for the influencer route on Substack, a great option for brands who don’t want to devote the time and resources required to launch and sustain a full-fledged blog.

Learn more about The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, and the booming secondhand fashion sector in our exclusive report: Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale.

Saie

https://saiebeauty.substack.com/

This Substack is a weekly dispatch from the Saie office that gives readers a peek at the people and culture behind the beauty brand. The recurring “Trending at Saie HQ” newsletter highlights the products and experiences currently piquing the team’s interest. Meanwhile, interviews with makeup artists, highlights from recent activations, and product announcements speak more directly to the customer. Notably, Saie also uses its newsletter to emphasize its brand values. For example, on International Women’s Day, it shared recommendations of other women-owned businesses with more than 4,000 subscribers.

The Only Jane

https://theonlyjaneonjeans.substack.com/about

For denim company The Only Jane, its Substack “Jane on Jeans” isn’t just a side project, it is a core aspect of the brand that is linked on its main website. Run by founder and designer Jane Herman, it delivers her personal jean reviews, styling tips, and recommendations to over 9,000 subscribers. And thanks to Jane’s expertise and passion for fashion, and jeans in particular, the blog appeals to the kind of style enthusiasts that make up The Only Jane’s target audience. There’s even a paid subscription tier that gives readers exclusive access to AMAs with Jane and early access to store sales. Other popular, company founder-led Substacks include Alex Mill’s Somsack Sikhounmuong and Crown Affair’s Dianna Cohen. Look to them for examples of how organization leaders can use their personal newsletters to build brand identity and audience engagement.

Tory Burch

https://whatshouldiwear.substack.com/

Last but not least, luxury brand Tory Burch gives its over 4,000 subscribers a monthly dose of fashion and style insight with its “What Should I Wear” newsletter. The recurring “Women at Work” series features recommendations from fashionable industry insiders and entrepreneurs, while other issues include fashion week recaps and gift guides. Check it out to see how to make a newsletter something subscribers look forward to hitting their inboxes every few weeks.

Takeaways for marketers

Much like Reddit’s growth, Substack’s rise points to a growing segment of consumers who are seeking out new perspectives and personalized recommendations outside of the top social media platforms and traditional media outlets. Joining every new platform that pops up isn’t a workable marketing strategy, but brands should be on the lookout for new and fresh opportunities for identity-building on platforms like Substack and beyond. In the coming year, expect even bigger names to join the site and highlight their brand personalities. (For example, Selena Gomez’s buzzy beauty brand Rare Beauty just launched its Substack last week.) But only the ones with heart, and the right resources, will stick