Meltwater for Alcohol Brands

Uncover consumer growth opportunities in the Alcoholic Beverage categoryRequest a demo
In the ever-evolving world of Alcoholic Beverages, we're dedicated to helping you create what's next.
Transformative trends are reshaping the Alcoholic Beverage industry, with a focus on consumer preferences and a dynamic integration of social media. From the surge in craft spirits fueled by a growing appreciation for artisanal products to the strategic use of platforms like Instagram and TikTok for brand promotion, industry players must adeptly navigate consumer trends and capitalize on digital engagement to remain at the forefront of this dynamic and spirited terrain.
88% of consumers rely on online reviews and friend recommendations on social platforms when choosing where and what to eat and drink
54% of social media users research and discover food and drink products on social platforms.
Alcoholic beverage e-commerce has grow over 42% on social media across the world
Campaign Analysis - White Claw
This report aims at providing a first performance measurement of White Claw's 0% hard seltzer launch.
Brand Perception Analysis - Tiger Beer
This dashboard analyzes the brand equity and perception of Tiger Beer compared to competitors and looks at where and why people drink the beer.
Alcohol Brands Benchmark
This dashboard analyzes the brand equity across various alcohol brands from Jack Daniels to Botanist, comparing overall consumer sentiment and attitudes.
Alcoholic Beverage Resources
The Key to Succesful AlcBev Campaigns - Heineken
Join Meltwater and Heineken's Global Communications Manager, Obabiyi Fagade, where we take a deep-dive into the steps to building successful integrated campaigns. Watch the webinar.
Pernod Ricard - Case Study
Pernod Ricard uses Meltwater for structured data collection and audience analysis to serve multiple business divisions. Read the case study.
Sapporo Beer - Case Study
Meltwater's Explore and Radarly were deployed to capture consumer trends and reactions, check the penetration of each brand, and compare it to other companies. Read the case study.
Products Leading Alcholic Beverage Brands Use to Boost Performance
Turn billions of conversations into insight.
Spot online brand mentions in real-time and analyze social data to build a holistic understanding of your customers, highlighting their concerns and cares to build strategy. Then turn reports to autopilot so your team can focus on what matters.
Build a brand empire in social media.
For retail and consumer goods companies, your owned social channels are one of the first places consumers will interact with you. First impressions need to be perfect, and it’s challenging to pull that off at scale. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while flawlessly keeping up with your online customer service.
Partner with influencers that share your brand values.
Influencers can be a powerful voice for speaking your message out to the masses. But it’s a big job to pinpoint exactly the right influencer for your brand to partner with. Our tools make sure they’re authentic and simplify the process, so you can run large-scale, global influencer campaigns with ROI.
Uncover the insights that will build your brand.
Billions of conversations are taking place online, and buried within that mountain of data are nuggets of impactful insight waiting to be uncovered. Using smart tech and market research methodologies, we turn noisy data into focused consumer insights that help you identify unmet needs and new opportunities.
Know when the press is talking about you.
A story in the press can drive a sudden spike in sales or boost your brand, or it could be the start of a crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, our products make sure you know about it immediately, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.