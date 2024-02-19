Implement consumer insight tools

Meltwater's strength is its strength in AI.

Unraveling brand trends and Sapporo's image through image analysis.

We asked Ms.Sugiura about her impressions of Radarly, which she uses as the primary tool.

“We have a dashboard feature called the ‘Insights Page’, which is set up to see all the posts for the week, the images for each past month, and the contributors with the highest engagement all at once. We can also set up regular observations of trends for each brand and send snapshots on the Insight Page to planners so they can quickly disseminate information.

We often look at data on our products, such as trending and new products on Instagram. We also use it for many purposes, such as checking the status of other companies' new products when they are launched, and the reaction to our new products within a week of their launch. The picture wall displays all the images, which is easy to understand and is one of my favorite features," said Mr. Sugiura, who found the system easy to use. (Mr. Sugiura)

Furthermore, Mr. Asai commended the high level of responsiveness from the Meltwater account management team. “The customer support is very fast, which is really helpful. For example, when we learn of the launch of a new product from another company at the last minute, we consult with them about the keywords we need to set to search for responses on SNS accurately, and we usually receive the information within one business day. I hope this is not a burden on the person in charge, but it is a very helpful point.” said Mr. Asai

We also asked about the results of using Radarly.

Mr. Asai said that he shares UGC data with the development department. For major promotions, such as new product launches, he distributes reports on what kind of feedback was received in the week before and after, and how it changed over the 2 to 4-week period with those managing the brand, and he can see the results.

“Sapporo’s brand managers and sales representatives also use the data to map the best times for sales launches .” (Mr. Asai)

Asai further added that Sapporo Beer uses the Meltwater solution to understand how the brand is being perceived in the market, and whether it aligns with the values Sapporo wishes to portray so they can respond accordingly.

He also has high hopes for image analysis, saying, "One of Meltwater's strengths is that we are a strong AI company.

"We want to use image analysis more and more. The amount of exposure our advertisements receive on social networking sites can be used to indicate advertising effectiveness, so we want to be obsessive about it.”

Mr. Asai added, "We regularly communicate the importance of SNS and what we can learn from SNS. The ultimate goal is for each brand manager to understand the importance of SNS and to be able to conduct social listening on their own.