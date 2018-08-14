Meltwater launches Fairhair.ai

SAN FRANCISCO (August 14, 2018) – In the quest to become data-driven, companies are increasingly investing in Business Intelligence software to gain a competitive advantage. Yet the insights generated by those tools are mostly fueled by data from within a company’s walls, instead of the real-time market signals found externally online – from consumer opinions to corporate filings. This outside data can unlock key indicators about an industry or competitor, but harnessing the volume and variety of global data is a time-intensive task. And although advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier to capture and analyze this data to create powerful insights, most commercial AI tools are one-size-fits-all models with limited capabilities.

That’s why Meltwater – a pioneer of media intelligence and curator of the world’s most diverse collection of open and licensed global data – is opening up its AI platform, Fairhair.ai, to give developers and data scientists the tools to:

Connect and organize internal and external data by a knowledge graph

Access pre-trained, configurable AI models

Create real-time insights to make forward-looking, data-driven decisions

Originally developed to power Meltwater’s media intelligence and social analytics products, Fairhair.ai – as an open data science platform – makes it easier for businesses to gain a real-time pulse on everything from market research to risk management.

“We quickly realized our AI platform had far more potential, beyond Meltwater’s core products, to democratize competitive insights created from real-time online data. Fairhair.ai goes beyond Business Intelligence by filling the gap between historic trends and real-time market indicators, and predict what’s ahead with forward-looking insights – a practice we call Outside Insight,” said Jorn Lyseggen, Meltwater’s founder and CEO. “In spite of being the most valuable source for forward-looking indicators, online data is the biggest blind spot today in corporate decision-making. Historically, online data has been hard to track and analyze in a systematic and rigorous way because of it sheer scale, plethora of data types, and its multitude of languages. Fairhair.ai addresses many of these challenges and helps companies analyze the noisy and messy web to better understand their competitive landscape.”

Fairhair.ai gives developers the tools to leverage the platform’s library of pre-trained AI models or train their own models to create advanced analytics fueled by the world’s largest corpus of outside data. This data is continuously mined by Meltwater’s privacy-by-design knowledge graph for relations and facts about the entities, such as acquisitions and product launches.

Fairhair.ai also makes it easy to integrate this knowledge graph with any organization’s internal data and existing models. For example, companies can integrate Fairhair.ai into enterprise risk management – such as navigating complex supply chains. The platform’s powerful knowledge graph can trace events through global supply chains, connecting suppliers, products, and their dependencies. “Existing AI platforms often require a lot of expertise and experimentation to be effective. They also don’t help with the expensive and difficult preparation of data. Fairhair.ai provides a fast-track to reap the benefits of AI and advanced insights by opening up access to our data and models organized in a knowledge graph,” said Aditya Jami, CTO and Head of AI at Meltwater.

The expertise behind Fairhair.ai includes Meltwater’s decades of experience collecting and analyzing web data and content partnerships. The platform reflects years of research and development from an experienced team of in-house engineers and data scientists through a series of AI acquisitions. Supported by collaborations with top universities and research groups, such as Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Oxford, Fairhair.ai is also informed by a Scientific Advisory Board. Its founding members – Regina Barzilay, Georg Gottlob, Jure Leskovec and Eric Nyberg – are considered pioneers in fields of natural language processing, information retrieval, web data extraction and large-scale information network analysis.

“Fairhair.ai not only includes access to a very large knowledge graph that has been enriched by lots of feature extractors, but significant analytical capabilities with all of today’s best AI tools integrated together for researchers and students,” said Nyberg, director of the Master’s Program in Computational Data Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

Fairhair.ai is working closely with select Meltwater Enterprise clients and academic partners ahead of making services available to the wider developer and data science community later this year. Developers and companies interested in trying Fairhair.ai before launch can apply here.

Learn more at Fairhair.ai. Sample some of the platform’s capabilities at Vanir.app.

About Meltwater

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence and now Outside Insight, gives businesses the information advantage they need to stay ahead. More than 30,000 companies have used Meltwater’s media intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 55 offices across six continents. Meltwater is also committed to fostering the data science ecosystem through MEST, a pan-African entrepreneurial program and incubator, and Shack15, a global data science community. Learn more at Meltwater.com.

Media contact:

Julia Thornton

Product Communications, Meltwater

julia.thornton@meltwater.com