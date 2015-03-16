SAN FRANCISCO – March 16, 2015 – Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of a new product built for corporate communications and other business decision makers to keep on top of billions of real-time editorial, blog and social media conversations. The Meltwater solution extracts the insights required to manage your brand, understand competition, and keep on top of industry trends. This product is the latest in a series of technology innovations built on the promise of delivering insights from data on the outside in order to help organizations make better, more informed decisions.

“Most companies spend a lot of effort mining internal data, but underestimate the wealth of business insights that can be extracted by mining the large amount of information openly available on the internet,” said Meltwater Founder and CEO, Jorn Lyseggen. “Advances in data science have paved the way for a new class of business intelligence. We have leveraged this to rebuild the Meltwater platform from the ground up to present real-time insights from the outside that can be used to drive business strategy.”

“Businesses must look beyond internal reporting systems and to external data, both structured and unstructured, in order to have a complete view and understanding of their market” said Jay Famico, Practice Director, Technology at SiriusDecisions. “This is hard to do, and beyond the technical complexity, even data science teams that do this well have a difficult time securing internal stakeholder buy-in. However, with the launch of easy to use tools in the market, we’re going to see an increase in organizations using external data to make day-to-day decisions.”

Meltwater’s 23,000 customers are already looking outside, beyond their internal reporting systems to a world where information is constantly changing. They know that external factors can be as important as internal, that the scope of the influencer community is expanding, and that reputations can shift within minutes. To navigate this changing environment, organizations need to move to real time media intelligence.

The new Meltwater solution has been completely redesigned with a modern user experience and workflows to help:

Cut through the noise – find the meaning in billions of conversations and identify what’s important

Track the market and see their impact – use analytics and real-time dashboards to take the guesswork out of market trends and campaign performance

Connect with key influencers – drive the conversation in any channel by delivering the right content to the right audience

Compare their brand – benchmark their performance against the competition

“Tools shouldn’t dictate how you work; they should enable you to work how you work best,” said Richard Borean, Manager of Communications at the Tax Foundation. “Meltwater’s new platform offers the freedom and control I demand in a modern PR suite. The new real-time analytics, updated GUI, and faster load times help me work smarter and more effectively.”

The new Meltwater solution is available immediately in 13 languages. To learn more and to request pricing, please visit 198.72.81.12.

Welcome to the new Meltwater. Welcome to Outside Insight.

About Meltwater

With 20 years of experience in the field of online media monitoring, Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics solutions, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their marketing and communications strategies and executive decision making. With over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner with local customer success teams. Meltwater also supports the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visit www.meltwater.com.