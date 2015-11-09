Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, today at the PRSA International Conference in Atlanta announced a partnership with Marketwired, provider of premier news distribution and social communication solutions for PR, IR and marketing professionals. Meltwater customers now have unparalleled options for the distribution of their news to media, investors, consumers, and social networks anywhere around the world, with increased visibility into the performance of their releases via Marketwired’s post-distribution analytics reporting.

Meltwater, an industry pioneer with 50 offices on six continents, has the market’s most comprehensive media intelligence platform. Its clients use deep insights to understand the path to influence and impact their brand’s reputation, and with access to Marketwired’s global network of newslines and specialty distribution, Meltwater customers now have a full suite of options to increase exposure for their brand and share important business news with the right people in the right places.

“We made the strategic decision to partner with Marketwired because they are recognized worldwide as a leader in news distribution whose industry expertise and progressive solutions help companies reach their most relevant audiences,” said Kaveh Rostampor, Executive Director of Meltwater Americas. “This new offering, combined with our global expertise, creates an even stronger solution for our customers to access millions of traditional, online, and social media influencers.”

Earlier this year, Meltwater announced it invested $25 million and 100 man-years on reinventing their flagship media intelligence product. Most recently Meltwater partnered with Sprout Social to enable businesses to engage intelligently with their audience based on insights extracted from news and social.

Meltwater customers can immediately take advantage of Marketwired services and many unique options, including:

Distribution to traditional and online media and financial analysts with the ability to target news locally, internationally, and by industry

Regulatory disclosure options for public-company news

Exclusive distribution to the CP Wire Network through Marketwired’s partnership with The Canadian Press

Ability to include hyperlinks and unlimited multimedia assets (photos, video and other attachments) with news releases at no additional cost

Social-sharing functionality enabled on all news releases

Flexible translation options that allow customers to translate their own releases or take advantage of Marketwired’s services

Robust post-distribution metrics dashboard to demonstrate reach and visibility of news releases

Editorial review of all releases, including a multi-step security and verification process

Wire packages are available immediately in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. Contact marketing@198.72.81.12 for more information.

About Meltwater

Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insights from the outside. More than 23,000 companies use the Meltwater media intelligence platform to stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically manage their brand and stay ahead of their competition. With 50 offices on six continents, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on local expertise. Meltwater also operates the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs. For more information, follow Meltwater on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, or visitwww.meltwater.com.

About Marketwired

Marketwired is a communications leader and partner of choice for public relations, marketing and investor relations professionals worldwide seeking premier news distribution and social communication solutions. For more than 30 years, the company has played a pivotal role in connecting newsmakers to news consumers by sharing market-moving, direct-from-source information on behalf of companies worldwide. The Marketwired team partners with thousands of customers to help them discover better ways to create and share their news with the people who influence their brands and impact their business. Visit www.marketwired.com and follow @Marketwired.