Identify Your Competitors

Pinpoint the major players in your industry and use media monitoring to determine what brands resonate with your target audience, and why.

Conduct Market Research

Use our Audience Insights reports to analyze customer segments and find hyper-targeted groups, including your competitor’s customers and their behaviors and consumer habits.

Monitor Industry Trends

Keep track of the latest trends in your market and spot new trends by monitoring the news, social media, online forums, etc.

Understand Your Share of Voice

Measure the percentage of the market that you and your competitors own based on share of voice — and analyze the sentiment of those conversations.