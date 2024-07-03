Skip to content
Agency

Meltwater empowers agencies.

Equip your agency with a suite of products that can scale with you and your clients. Deliver on everything from social media listening to influencer marketing and more.

Empowering agencies to innovate.

Agencies are under pressure to deliver better, faster results and more innovative solutions for their clients. This used to mean increasing your headcount and adding to an endless portfolio of expensive tools. Things have changed. Today, you can streamline your workflows while keeping costs low and innovating faster than before. Say hello to Meltwater.

We can help you grow.

Our suite of solutions is designed to help reduce your costs and maximize your revenues.

Meltwater Dashboard

Keep Costs Under Control

With no caps on searches or data, our social listening tool is optimized for multiple clients and unlimited ad-hoc projects without the additional license costs.

Meltwater Reports

Save Time with Reporting

We create presentation-ready reports for you and your team, and regular reports can run on auto-pilot, allowing you to focus on other high-value activities.

Meltwater conversations

Simplify Client Approvals

We are built for collaboration, with customizable workflows that make approvals simple, even across multiple teams and organizations.

Meltwater Dashboards

Create Scalable Revenue Streams

Streamline social analytics, online community management, consumer insights, influencer marketing and more, so you can offer clients new services without the added overhead.

For the modern agency.

Our solutions are individually powerful, but together, work seamlessly when you're ready to scale your business.

Our Technology

Media Intelligence

Monitor your brand
Media Relations

Reach key journalists
Social Listening & Analytics

Explore insights and trends
Social Media Management

Engage with customers
Consumer Intelligence

Understand your audience
Influencer Marketing

Grow your reach
Sales Intelligence

Increase sales revenue
Data & API Integration

Connect your data
Honest reviews from our customers.

laptop animation

Let's build your Meltwater suite.

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.

